5 frustrating missions in GTA games that have a simpler method to complete them

When dealing with really difficult missions, GTA players need to work smarter and not harder.

GTA never takes it easy on the players, and the early games in the series have some of the hardest missions. These problems range from uncooperative AI to stingy time limits due to which some players may never end up completing the game. Frustrating missions are simply not fun, and they get on the nerves of GTA players.

However, there is always a solution, and GTA players simply need to think outside the box. Even some of the most difficult missions can often be completed with simple methods. Once players realize this, they will be one step closer to beating the game.

Five frustrating missions in GTA games with simpler methods to complete them

5) Dead Skunk in the Trunk

This GTA 3 mission has a surprisingly easy method to complete it. Joey Leone wants Claude to dispose of a corpse. He needs to bring a vehicle to a crusher downtown. However, that corpse belonged to a member of the Forelli gang, and two vengeful mobsters will be cautiously waiting for the player.

Once the player arrives at a local cafe, the mobsters spot the vehicle. The moment they step inside, an ambush will take place.

Players need to hide behind the cafe sign and shoot the nearby Sentinel. As long as they have a decent weapon, GTA 3 players can simply camp behind the sign. They just need to get rid of the two Sentinels going after them. Once this is taken care of, players can finish the mission without any issues.

4) Bombs Away!

The main problem with this mission is the RC controls. GTA Vice City players have to eliminate gang members while using a toy airplane. However, due to bad camera angles and slow momentum, players will have difficulty landing their bombs, and most of the gang members will get away.

There is a useful glitch in the PC version of the game. Normally, players have to enter a van to trigger a cut-scene. Once they are inside, they should repeatedly bash both the Sprint and F keys. This will allow them to skip the cut-scene and get out of the van. It's advisable to break the door open beforehand.

Players can then use a Sparrow to fly to the meeting point. They can find one of the nearby rooftops. Due to the glitch, the gang will not attack the player, making them easy targets.

3) The Driver

This is one of the most unfair missions in GTA Vice City. Hilary King challenges Tommy Vercetti to a street race. Players are expected to use a Sentinel up against a Sabre Turbo, putting them at a clear disadvantage.

Most tips and tricks rely on braking right before cutting a corner. It's important to know, that there is another way. Players should bring a sports vehicle to the Malibu Club, such as a Cheetah or Infernus. They need to park it near a police station, which is not far from the starting line of the race.

Once the race starts, the player will have to switch vehicles as soon as they can. The rest of the race will be much easier as a result. Hilary no longer has the advantage of a faster vehicle, and it shouldn't take long to catch up to him.

2) Wrong Side of the Tracks

GTA San Andreas players will forever remember this infamous mission. They must use a motorcycle and catch up to a moving train. While doing so, they have to rely on Big Smoke to shoot down a few gangsters. His terrible aim is an exercise in frustration, and Big Smoke never seems to hit anyone.

Luckily, there is an easier method. Instead of aligning themselves with the train, players need to speed past it. They have to reach a bridge that connects to the rooftop. They can use the motorcycle to climb up the arches.

Once they get on the roof, players need to wait for the train. They can jump onto it and shoot the remaining gangsters. Alternatively, they can also aim while on the rooftop. They just need to get a few headshots and this mission is complete.

1) Espresso-2-Go!

GTA 3 has not aged well with certain missions. Espresso-2-Go! is extremely difficult for two reasons. Not only do players lack a map, they also have to deal with powerful enemies. While they can use a guide to reach their destinations, they still need protection, and normal vehicles don't stand a chance.

The easiest way is with a bulletproof Patriot. They will need to get it from Ray Machowski during his final mission. This will protect them from enemy gunfire, especially in Portland near the mafia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish