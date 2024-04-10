5 frustrating things in GTA Online that GTA 6 should not bring forward

Although GTA Online is a very enjoyable game overall, it cannot be denied that there are some really frustrating things in it. While it would be great if Rockstar Games does something about it, it would be even better if these things are not carried forward to GTA 6, the series' next entry. Fans have a lot of expectations from this title and the absence of certain GTA Online features might help it be a lot better.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five frustrating things in GTA Online that GTA 6 should not bring forward. Note that this concerns the sequel's story mode as well as online (which is yet to be officially announced).

Frustrating things in GTA Online: Fragile body armor, cops in PvP, and more that GTA 6 should not bring forward

1) Perfect NPC aim

The perfect aiming skills of enemy NPCs is one of the most frustrating things in GTA Online. They fire at a rapid rate and rarely miss a shot, even from ridiculously long distances. Although a little buff to their aiming skills to make the missions challenging is understandable, this has been taken too far in the game.

Rockstar Games balancing NPC accuracy now in GTA Online seems very unlikely; however, they must reinvent the wheel to some extent in this department in GTA 6.

2) Fragile body armor

The body armor mechanic in GTA Online is different from how it has usually been in the GTA series. This game offers five types of this equipment and each fills the body armor bar up to a certain level.

That said, even the strongest of the bunch, that is the Super Heavy Body Armor, which fills the bar completely, gets depleted within a matter of seconds under attack. This gets worse when considering how fast and accurately the NPCs can shoot in this title, making it one of its most frustrating things in GTA Online.

3) Cops in PvP

Cops should not interfere in GTA Online PvP (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, allows users to experience what they would in any other GTA title alone with their friends or strangers from the gaming community. Many love engaging in PvP when messing around with their friends in an online session.

However, interference from cops upon using weapons in such scenarios is one of the most frustrating things in GTA Online. It feels highly disruptive, hampers the fun, and should not return in GTA 6. Notably, Rockstar can fix this by introducing custom lobby settings in the sequel wherein one could toggle off cops.

4) NPCs crashing into players

As mentioned earlier, GTA Online NPCs' aiming skills are very accurate, but their driving skills are exactly the opposite. They often go out of their way to crash into players driving bikes or cars in GTA Online, which is easily among the most frustrating things about this game.

In fact, it almost seems intentional on most occasions as the video attached above suggests. Needless to say, this must not come back in GTA 6 as it not only frustrates players who are free-roaming but even those completing missions.

5) Vehicles spawn far away

Personal Vehicles spawning far away is one of the most frustrating things in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/YourSixGaming)

Spawning personal vehicles instantly either by calling your mechanic or through the Interaction Menu is one of the most useful features in GTA Online. However, the requested vehicles can sometimes spawn a long distance away from the player's position, defeating the purpose of this feature to some extent.

This is especially a problem for those who own a Salvage Yard at La Puerta, as their requested Personal Vehicle can spawn really far away, making getting to it a frustrating task.

