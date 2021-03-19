Arena War missions make for the most wholesome chaos GTA Online players could wreak inside the Maze Bank Arena.

Disorder and total anarchy have always been the essence of Grand Theft Auto and the Arena War updates bring out the savage nature of the game like no other. Not only are these missions super addictive, but they are also insanely lucrative.

Nailing the featured quests and annihilating the enemy can earn the player large amounts of Arena Points or AP. Arena Points are used to unlock special features in the game. These points, however, can only be earned if the player owns a workshop.

Soon after its release, Arena War became one of the most enthralling ways to kill time in GTA Online. PvP game modes like "Wreck It" and "Game Masters" boosted the already growing popularity of Arena War.

This article talks about some of the best Arena War matches players can enjoy in GTA Online.

5 most fun Arena War match types in GTA Online

#5 Buzzer Beater

The Buzzer Beater is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online that serves as a battleground for the infamous Deathbike, whose beastly appearance alone screams chaos.

It allows players to channel their wildest instincts into the ferocious nature of the Deathbike and leave others in the dust - that is, if the player knows the ropes of handling a motorcycle in GTA Online.

Buzzer Beater is easily one of the best matches featured in the entire game and keeps Deathbike ravers coming back for more.

After all, one can never be wild enough in GTA Online.

#4 Bomb Ball

Bomb Ball is the perfect blast for those who like trash-talking the other team into a sorry defeat.

This match divides the total number of players into two teams and prompts them to be as aggressive as possible to bring down the rival party. The goal of the match is to set deadly traps for the competing team from the opposite end of the arena and prevent them from scoring points.

Bomb features perilous props and a challenging setup, making for one heck of a GTA Online match.

#3 Tag Team

Team cooperation never goes out of style, not even in a world as trecherous as GTA Online.

In Tag Team, players work together to get the rival party eliminated as fast as possible. The team that remains at the end of the match rules the day.

The beauty of this match is that it only puts one team in the Arena while players from the other team are put into the spectator box, which features a number of tools, like traps, RC Banditos, turrets, and more, that players can use to destroy the enemy.

If, at the end of the match, more than one team manages to remain, the team with more active players will win the round.

Tag Team is one of the best action-packed matches featured in GTA Online.

#2 Here Come The Monsters:

Here Come The Monsters is the perfect dose of delight for gifted fighters.

This match features two teams. The unmatchable gladiators and the meekly armed Contenders, who are either put in Future Shock Issis, Nightmare Issis or Apocalypse Issis, depending on the adversary mode map chosen by the participants.

The contenders are required to shield themselves from the incessant attacks of the ruthless enemy. They can shoot at the Gladiators, but this poses some unwanted risks, so the players' best shot would be to dodge the assaults as best as possible.

#1 Game Masters

Game Masters is perhaps the most challenging Arena War match in GTA Online.

Like Tag Team, Game Masters only puts one team in the Arena, while the other is forced into the Spectator Box.

By putting one team in the Arena and restricting the other into the Spectator Box, Game Masters becomes the most daunting match featured in GTA Online. Of course, the word daunting is often swapped with 'thrilling' in the Arena, which explains why players keep coming back for more.