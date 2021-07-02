5 most fun cheat codes for GTA 5

GTA 5 is packed to the gills with a number of incredibly amusing cheat codes, each more hilarious than the other.

Cheats basically allow players to advance levels or make use of special powers that would normally be impossible to pull off in a video game. Some of the cheats available for GTA 5 make entire missions a cakewalk while others are merely there for a laugh.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most amusing GTA 5 cheat codes available to players in 2021.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most fun codes for GTA 5

#5 SLOWMO

SLOWMO allows players to take in the most bizarre scenes in the game by slowing gameplay speed by a considerable degree. Imagine Trevor spewing filth in slow motion and Devis Weston tumbling down to his death as slowly as possible, as if the universe itself wanted to celebrate such a positive riddance.

GTA 5 features a number of exemplary scenes that could use a cheat as handy as this one.

#4 SNOWDAY

Another incredibly amusing cheat that causes traffic chaos in GTA 5 thanks to slippery cars and a lack of friction between the snow-covered road and tires.

It's not every day players get to see GTA 5 flipped over its head like this. SNOWDAY truly ensures the best kind of cheat-assisted drama seen in GTA 5.

#3 JRTALENT

JRTALENT allows players to experience the other side of the fence by letting them play the game as an NPC (non-playable character). Players can choose which NPC they want to play as from a diverse assortment of archetypes available in GTA 5, each more fun to mess with than the other.

#2 Change Weather

This cheat code allows players to make the weather in the game complement the excursion they are on or the mission they are undertaking.

Given how diverse GTA 5 is with the scenarios it presents, this is an incredibly useful cheat that allows players to make Mother Nature work for them instead of the other way round.

Confronted by a tragic twist of fate? Activate the rain effect to intensify the mood. See a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity to impress a pretty woman? Make romance work in your favor by tapping nature on the shoulder.

Need some obscurity? Maybe call upon a rumbling storm. With this cheat, the player is only limited by their imagination. The assortment of options available takes GTA 5's graphics to the next level.

#1 LIQUOR

This is perhaps the most hilarious cheat code available for GTA 5. Plugging it in puts the player at the center of the action being absolutely inebriated with drunken speech and all.

GTA 5 characters aren't exactly known for their sobriety but this cheat literally sees them in action, staggering wildly about and doing things that, at least in the virtual world, are quite impossible.

