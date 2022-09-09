5 most fun-to-play missions in GTA franchise, ranked

The GTA franchise has been fun for lots of users, from the old games to the new ones. One main reason for this has been the crazy number of missions, offline with the story campaign and all the online missions.

Missions and heists have been the backbone of the series. GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 are among the old titles still played by franchise fans, along with Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Even with the latest installment, GTA 5, gamers have been playing the new and old missions out in the online mode.

Note: Many other missions are fun, memorable, and replayable, but the points below represent the writer's views. Also, spoilers are ahead if readers have not played the mentioned games.

Fans love some GTA missions for sheer fun they bring

Below are the best GTA missions that can be fun to play on repeat mode or players can get back to every once in a while.

5) Father and Son - GTA 5

One of the early missions in Grand Theft Auto 5's storyline is one to remember as it's filled with lots of action while also being fun to drive around and chase a car. A group of thieves steals Michael's boat, and the mission showcases exceptional setup and gameplay, though it might take a couple of tries for beginners to complete.

Adding to the interest is Franklin working with Michael in trying to stop the group of thieves. The mission begins with the former requesting Michael to train him since the latter has vast criminal experience.

The mission is filled with fun dialog exchanges between all three players, which users will find amusing.

4) Al Di Napoli - GTA 5

Al Di Napoli is the target of Nigel and Mrs. Thornhill, two old-age stalkers. The couple enjoys collecting celebrity souvenirs.

They requested the services of Trevor Phillips to kidnap Al, and after a high-speed chase, Trevor captured him alive. Al gets thrown in the car trunk and driven off by the old couple.

The older duo later ask Trevor to handle Al however he wishes to, as they cannot handle him themselves. Gamers are presented here with multiple choices on whether or not to release Al or kill him, with each choice returning a different sum of money.

The old couple's dialogs in the mission, along with Trevor himself, provide players a much-needed comic relief with this side-mission.

3) Friend Request - GTA 5

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is filled with parodies. GTA 5 just improves on it even more as the game targets celebrities in different situations.

The mission Friend Request involves Lester handing Michael the job of infiltrating Live Invader's office under disguise and replacing a prototype before its launch.

The mission is filled with jabs poked at Facebook and privacy. Once inside, Michael meets the office employees, and one of them asks for the former's help removing a virus from his system.

The system is shown to be filled with pretty graphic pop-up ads. The dialog exchange between the employee and Michael turned out to be hilarious in the end.

2) Holland Play - GTA 4

The mission The Holland Play gives players a choice of who to take out and how to complete the mission. Playboy X gives Niko the mission to kill Dwayne, which he initially refuses to pursue but agrees to think about.

After leaving Playboy X's apartment, Niko gets a call from Dwayne, asking him to kill Playboy X. Both options have different outcomes and different rewards available to the users.

The interaction with Playboy X brought the fun factor to the mission, with a cigar-smoking Playboy reminiscing about the past, throwing around his goodwill heart, and Niko seeing right through all his words.

It's a fun mission for gamers to repeat and especially try out both endings.

1) Three Leaf Clover - GTA 4

Niko meets Packie, Michael, and Derrick on this mission, and after a brief introduction between them, they plan the entire mission. There can be a bit of heat seen between Niko, Michael, and Derrick. The mission objective sees them stealing $1,000,000 and trying to make their way out.

An argument erupts between the brothers again. However, during the altercation, Michael gets killed by Eugene Reaper, who also gets shot and killed by Packie and Derrick. The surviving brothers return to the street and find themselves surrounded by cops.

They escape through the subway tracks and return to land before eventually making their getaway. The three head back to the McReary Residence.

Packie mourns Michael's death and then commends the others for pulling off a brilliant heist. Niko gets his share of $250,000 in the end.

This action-packed mission is not as hilarious as others mentioned in this list. Still, it has always been one where players have returned to experience it again, making it a memorable one.

