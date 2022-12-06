5 funniest GTA Online moments of 2022 so far

GTA Online has entertained gamers for close to a decade now, and players have had their share of both hilarious moments and epic wins. There are a variety of multiplayer battles in which players can fight one another, and a lot of these have resulted in surprising outcomes.

Gamers have been sharing some of their best finishes and most hilarious moments on the game's subreddit r/gtaonline. This article will list five of the funniest GTA Online moments of 2022.

Most hilarious GTA Online moments of this year, shared by gamers on Reddit

1) Ghostrider

Starting off the list is a video by Redditor u/Kaarsty, who recently posted a clip of him playing GTA Online and riding a bike with his crew. As he rides away, he hits another player and falls flat on the road. When he tries to get up and continue driving, a mysterious, burning bike appears out of nowhere.

The bike then explodes just as it gets close to the player. It's one of those clips that would be hard to believe if it wasn't recorded.

2) Kamikaze attack

One of the many things players can do in GTA Online is to get a fighter jet and engage in a dogfight. Controlling fast jets in the game could either go really well or really poorly. Seasoned players can usually control these quite well, but it's the beginners who get targeted by griefers in the game.

In a clip shared by Redditor u/_-Wesley-_, the player flies a P-996 LAZER and goes on an impressive chase, targeting another player who's flying the same aircraft model. After a hard chase, the player begins firing their machine gun when they have the jet in sight, and the jet explodes shortly after.

Unfortunately, the mangled remains of the jet collide with the player's aircraft, and they end up getting killed as well.

3) Karma

Delivering goods never goes smoothly for players in GTA Online as they get noticed by authorities quite easily. Chasing cops can also be troublesome for players as it keeps raising the player's Wanted level. In the clip above, a player can be seen taking down one of the choppers using a mini-gun and trying to fly away.

As the player gets near their own chopper, it explodes in a similar manner, resulting in the player's death.

4) A glitch kills an NPC

A glitch in the matrix is never good news, but GTA Online is riddled with them, and players stumble into these glitches every other day. The clip above shows a player driving to their nightclub and parking their vehicle rather impressively. They get out of the vehicle and punch the bouncer outside the club for some reason.

They're then seen walking up to the marker quickly to head inside, but an NPC who is just standing on the side of the marker is seen behaving as if they got punched too. The NPC falls down flat on the floor and appears to be unconscious.

5) Supernatural powers

In the final clip on the list, a player is seen under a bridge after having damaged their LF22-Starling, which is parked next to them. The player calls Mors Mutual to claim the aircraft and a sedan drives by the location. The player is then shot at by those in the sedan.

Instead of shooting back or fleeing the scene, both of which are normal reactions to being shot at in the game, the player is seen merely pointing at the sedan. The sedan then immediately explodes for some reason. Although it's uncertain if the explosion was caused by a glitch, it was certainly a hilarious moment.

