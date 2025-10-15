5 gameplay additions GTA Online mansion update should feature

There are strong rumors and speculations that GTA Online will receive mansions in the next DLC, even though Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed it. As per many reputed dataminers, the website from where players could purchase mansions will be called Prix Luxury, and the developers will drip-feed information about these purchasable houses through various in-game missions themselves.

Whether the next GTA Online update includes mansions or not, it should add some of these general gameplay features to make the game feel more immersive and realistic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 gameplay features that GTA Online mansions update should add

1) Changing world time by sleeping (solo or invite-only lobbies)

Players should be able to sleep in solo lobbies to skip time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

In GTA 5, players can make all three characters sleep and skip day or night. This was not possible in GTA Online since there were loads of players in a single lobby, making skipping time impossible. However, this was not possible in solo or invite-only lobbies as well.

With the next rumored mansions update, the developers could add this unique quality-of-life feature to the game. Players should be able to skip a day or nighttime by sleeping in a private lobby. If they are with their friends in invite lobbies, they can ask them to sleep in order to skip in-game time as well, which can feel a lot more realistic and add to the role-playing angle.

2) Storing weapons and other items in vehicles

Vehicles should be able to store weapons and snacks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

As of now, a player can access every single gun and snack they have right from their inventory. Though this is quite convenient, it is massively unrealistic. If we see our in-game character, there is no way it can store so many guns and snacks in its pockets, and not even if they have a large backpack.

To further make the game more realistic, the next rumored mansions update could add the feature of storing weapons and snacks in vehicles. The bigger the vehicle, the more inventory slots it can have. Though this will massively change the gameplay as players will have to create specific loadouts and only carry a limited amount of guns, it will be a lot more realistic.

3) Accessing exterior areas of apartments

Exterior areas of apartments should be accessed (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Many GTA Online stilt houses come with lavish exteriors, some including large decks, swimming pools, and more. Unfortunately, some exterior areas of these houses cannot be accessed.

In the next update, the developers should make these areas accessible, either by adding sliding doors to the living room windows for accessing balconies or by adding gates in every stilt house with extra decks and pools.

4) Entering/exiting mansions without a loading screen

Entering and exiting mansions should not have loading screens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

Whenever a player enters an apartment, house, garage, or business, a loading screen appears, where the game loads the interior of the building before placing the player in it. This worked fine back when GTA Online came out, but it can feel unrealistic in 2025.

We know that entering and exiting buildings without a loading screen is possible in GTA 5. Hence, this feature should also apply throughout GTA Online, not just the new rumored mansions.

5) More interior and exterior customization

Players should be able to customize the interior even more (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

Lastly, the interior and exterior of every apartment and new mansion should have more customization. Players should be able to choose the type of lighting, sofa set, carpets, dining table, and other decorations for the house before or after purchasing it. When it comes to the exterior, at least the color of the building or apartment should be customization, if not the entire layout.

This will be a massive win for more casual players, who are into building or customizing in-game infrastructures.

