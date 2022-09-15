5 great crime-based games GTA fans might love

Open-world games that dabble heavily in crime are often good choices for GTA fans to check out. It's not expected that all the titles this article lists will appeal to everybody, but there will be a little bit of something for everyone.

It is worth mentioning that this list was initially made on September 14, 2022, so any new titles introduced after that date could not possibly be on it. Moreover, it's vital to note that these five titles aren't the only great alternatives to what the GTA franchise has to offer. Rather, these are some of the best general and safe options to consider.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Looking for a crime-based game similar to GTA? Check out these suggestions

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

There is a strong case to be made that Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games' best single-player game of all time. Its Metacritic scores range from 93% to 97%, depending on the player's platform. Such high percentages are comparable to the usual scores great GTA games generally get.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is like an old-school western version of GTA, and there is no shortage of crime to be seen here. It has an extensive Wanted Level system, the characters are all memorable, and the general gameplay is polished to near perfection. Horses are also a major part of RDR2, whereas these beloved animals are nowhere to be seen in the GTA franchise.

2) L.A. Noire

Rockstar Games published a great title known as L.A. Noire over 10 years ago. The gist of this game is that players play as a detective and solve crimes. It's quite the opposite of what one usually does in GTA or RDR, but the concept has been implemented quite well.

L.A. Noire has a charming 1940s aesthetic that one won't really get in most other crime-based games. Not to mention, it's also one of the few great titles published by Rockstar Games with an official virtual reality port. Thus, anybody looking for a VR game should check out L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files.

3) Saints Row 3

The recent Saints Row game has been a bit of a disappointment in several ways. This is why players looking for a better experience might want to check out one of the older titles. Saints Row 4 is a little too ridiculous, whereas Saints Row 1 and 2 are a little too similar to the GTA series.

Saints Row 3, however, is a safe option for gamers looking for something more outlandish but still focused on crime. It's available on a ton of different platforms, making the title an accessible choice for players seeking a good alternative.

4) Gangstar Vegas World of Crime

The past suggestions were terrific options for PC and console gamers. This entry, however, is a mobile game. GTA clones are quite popular on mobile devices, and Gangstar Vegas World of Crime is a good option for any crime fan with a good phone or tablet.

It's an open-world experience that should immediately feel familiar to most gamers due to its similarities to the GTA franchise. One can expect the usual missions, vehicles, character customization, and even silly content while playing this title.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

As far as hyped games go, it's difficult to find one more anticipated than Cyberpunk 2077 before its release date. While the PS4 and Xbox One ports were mediocre, the other versions of the title were quite stellar.

This entry has amazing graphics and an excellent art direction combined with solid gameplay. Several updates have made it much more optimized compared to its initial launch as well. If one wanted a cyberpunk-esque GTA game, this option is as good as it gets.

