5 great GTA Online vehicles with a Rocket Boost

Some GTA Online vehicles have access to a Rocket Boost, allowing them to get a sudden boost in acceleration. It's a simple ability that ultimately gives these rides an extra bit of viability. The exact effectiveness of a Rocket Boost varies from one vehicle to another.

The most important aspect of this feature is that it allows these cars and bikes the capability of going from 0 to their max speed extremely quickly. As great as it sounds, not all vehicles with a Rocket Boost are worth buying. Case in point: the Rocket Voltic.

Ergo, this little listicle will highlight some of the better options available to GTA Online players.

Five worthwhile vehicles with a Rocket Boost in GTA Online

1) Toreador

The Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most vehicles with access to a Rocket Boost crumble the moment any missile hits them. The Toreador is the exception to this rule, as it takes six homing missiles to destroy it.

Past that, this car is also capable of going underwater. That's a rare niche seldom seen in other automobiles, and the Toreador's overall usefulness makes it one of the best options when looking for any hidden caches.

It's worth mentioning that every entry on this list is a weaponized vehicle. Compared to all of them, the Toreador is arguably the best in the hands of a skilled player.

2) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most GTA Online players have a strong opinion about this flying motorcycle. Even if one hates how it altered the metagame, there's no denying that it's an extremely good bike to own. It has several useful features, such as:

The ability to float in the air

Homing missiles or a machine gun

A Rocket Boost

Its homing missiles and countermeasures were nerfed in The Criminal Enterprises update. However, that doesn't mean it's a bad vehicle to own. On the contrary, actually.

Compared to every other vehicle on this list, the Oppressor Mk II has the best overall mobility.

3) Oppressor

The Oppressor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original Oppressor might live in its Mk II's shadow, but there are some things that make it stand out compared to its infamous successor. The most notable advantage in the original Oppressor's favor is that its top speed is 140 mph compared to the Oppressor Mk II's 127.75 mph.

It can't float forever as the Oppressor Mk II can, but skilled GTA Online players can still glide across certain parts of the map with this cool bike.

4) Vigilante

The Vigilante (Image via Rockstar Games)

A vehicle that looks like a Batmobile and drives well is a cool concept in GTA Online. Like all of the aforementioned entries on this list, the Vigilante is a weaponized vehicle with a Rocket Boost.

It was the fastest car in the game before HSW upgrades existed. While that feat might no longer be relevant in the next-gen ports of GTA Online, going up to 147 mph is no joke, making the Vigilante a faster option than most other automobiles in the game.

5) Scramjet

The Scramjet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Scramjet is the only vehicle on this list that has access to both a Rocket Boost and a power hop. While that combination of traits can't make it fly as the Oppressor Mk II can, it's still more than capable of allowing this car to get from point A to point B quickly.

Another interesting quirk about this car is that it's capable of doing a drive-by in addition to having machine guns and missiles on it at all times. Most other weaponized vehicles don't have access to regular drive-by weapons, giving the Scramjet a situational niche.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

