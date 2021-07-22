Decoding the storyline of GTA 5 can be a troublesome affair. Between all the chaos and switching between three playable characters, players might find themselves in a tough spot.

The story in GTA 5 is pretty solid, and the missions do a great job at captivating the players. But what missions played an influential role? This article will aim to answer that question. As there are quite many things that happen, this article will focus primarily on the 5 GTA 5 missions that had a major impact on the game's storyline.

Missions that had a massive influence on the plot of GTA 5

5) Complications

This mission happens towards the beginning of GTA 5. Players (playing as Franklin) are directed to sneak into De Santa Residence to repossess a car for Simeon. While the mission is fairly simple, the memorable moment occurs when Michael suddenly emerges from behind and aims a gun at Franklin's head and panics him. It was a crucial mission for the GTA 5 plot as two primary characters ultimately faced each other.

4) Friend Request

While some players consider this mission to be Rockstar's quirky take on real-life events and a turbulent mission, there is more to it. It introduces an influential character to the game. Lester Crest, Michael's former ally, makes his entrance into GTA 5. Michael seeks Crest's help to pay back Madrazo's money. However, Lester is not so gullible and requires a favor before helping him.

3) Bury the Hatchet

Players perform Bury the Hatchet mission as Michael. This mission might be one of the most notable story moments in GTA 5. Trevor discovers the reality about the demise of Brad, who was a common friend of both Trevor and Michael. This implied that Michael was a backstabber and liar. The turn of events reshaped the future events of GTA 5 as players observed the truth unravel.

2) The Wrap Up

Michael met Dave and Steve at the Kortz Center, but as nothing goes smoothly in the GTA series, this mission was no expectation either. Steve betrays both of them and attempts to arrest Michael and Dave. But to Steve's astonishment, the trio was attacked by opposing FIB members, IAA agents, and a company from Merryweather Security.

Trevor shows up and helps Michael and Dave escape.

Players get to play as both Michael and Trevor. After the events of bury the hatchet, the mission captures both of their emotions flawlessly.

1) The Third Way

At the end of the game, players are presented with three choices. Players can choose to kill Trevor or Michael, or the third way is to work with them and kill Devin and Steve. The third option is the one that makes the most sense as players grow fond of both the other protagonists, and eliminating them doesn't seem righteous. This last mission plays a crucial role in defining the arc of GTA 5 and influences both the plot and players' opinions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: How big is the new GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

Edited by Srijan Sen