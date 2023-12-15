5 GTA Online cars that deserve Drift Tuning upgrade

GTA Online's The Chop Shop update introduced many new things to the game, one of which is the Drift Tuning upgrade. This modification allows vehicles to drift much smoother than before, which helps in the newly added Drift Race category. The upgrade can only be applied to a select few rides at the moment, but Rockstar Games might add more cars to that list in the future.

This article lists five cars that deserve the Drift Tuning upgrade in GTA Online.

GTA Online cars that deserve the Drift Tuning upgrade: Karin Sultan RS Classic, Dinka RT3000, and more

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue debuted in GTA Online in early 2023 as part of The Last Dose update. Some might be surprised to see its name on this list, but this Super Car is, in fact, a pretty good drift vehicle. It can drift well even with standard specifications, and players can improve it by installing Low Grip Tires.

However, if Rockstar makes it compatible with the Drift Tuning upgrade, it can be a pretty good choice for Drift Races. While speed is one of Ocelot Virtue's best assets, it also handles really well. This should allow players to keep it under control and perform long, smooth drifts.

2) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic was added to the game in August 2021. It has a compact build that is inspired by the Subaru Impreza 22B STI, which aids it in maintaining balance, letting players keep it under control while drifting. Installing Drift Tuning upgrades could make it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online.

Players can't do that at the moment, but Rockstar should make it compatible with this modification. Those interested in the Karin Sultan RS Classic can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,789,000 or its $1,341,750 Trade Price.

3) Karin Futo

The Karin Futo is a Toyota AE86 Levin-inspired ride in Grand Theft Auto Online that players can steal from the streets of Los Santos. Its variant, Karin Futo GTX, is a part of GTA Online's The Chop Shop drift cars, but the standard Futo should have also been on that list.

Although the Karin Futo doesn't drift as well as its GTX variant, it can still hold its own in this regard, thanks to its Rear-Wheel-Drive layout. Since the car can be obtained for free, even beginners can start practicing this skill with it.

4) Dinka RT3000

The Dinka RT3000 is an excellent drift car. It debuted back in July 2021 and is based on the Honda S2000. Players can perform really long drifts with this Rear-Wheel-Drive car, as it handles really well and doesn't spin out of control even at sharp angles.

The RT3000's handling capabilities would make it a great choice for GTA Online Drift Races, as players can drift smoothly in it to score the maximum points. This would be aided further with the new modification. Hence, Rockstar should make it compatible with Drift Tuning in the future.

5) Vapid Dominator ASP

GTA Online's Vapid Dominator ASP is based on the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. It wasn't a part of the GTA Trilogy but is still quite popular among players. The car's top speed makes it a good pick for standard races, but if players could install Drift Tuning upgrades, it could be a good fit for Drift Races as well.

The Dominator ASP can drift well, but it takes a lot of skill to perform this technique with it. Compatibility with Drift Tuning might have helped with this aspect to a great extent, allowing it to drift more smoothly.

