5 GTA Online cars that should've been on sale in today's update

Over the past few weeks, GTA Online's weekly discounts have garnered mixed reactions from GTA Online players. Some of them like it, others hate it. Unfortunately, the majority of them just feel disappointed with each weekly update as it does not give them any kind of useful deals.

But this does not mean that players do not anticipate the discounts that Rockstar Games provides them every week, as there are some players who are still hopeful that they will get some kind of useful discount on their dream cars and will finally be able to buy them.

So as players wait for that fateful discount to drop, here are five GTA Online vehicles that should've been discounted in today's update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 cars that should've been on sale this week in GTA Online

1) Scramjet

This might be a longshot as Scramjet is known for being the most expensive car in the game, but it is also arguably one of the most fun cars to drive around as well.

This should be enough reason for Rockstar to put an amazing discount offer on this car, as for most GTA Online players it is a pretty difficult to buy this car at its normal price. With discount offers, players will be able to buy this car without any major worries.

Moreover, the Scramjet's aerodynamic design provides it with good acceleration and top speed, as well as strong handling and braking. The jump feature is also a great hit among players.

2) Progen T20

The Progen T20 is one of the best supercars in the game and was featured as part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update.

T20 is shown as a modern supercar with a sleek and aggressive style, with the lower bumper region dominated by the carbon-fiber splitter and H-shaped separation. The car's sides reflect its aerodynamic profile, with concave shapes on the doors that extend slightly upwards to the rear intakes. Thus, making it a very stylish car for GTA Online players.

However, most of the players won't be able to drive and show off this car to their friends because of the hefty 2 million dollars needed to buy it. But with a discount, it would be possible to see more of this amazing model on the roads of Los Santos.

3) Imponte Ruiner 2000

Ruiner 2000 is based on a car from the hit American TV series, Knight Rider. So, this is a dream car for every Knight Rider fan. However, their dreams have a fairly low chance of becoming a reality if the price of this car does not change. The model costs $5,745,600 right now at Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online.

It is also a modern variation of the Ruiner, with the same general design and distinguishing characteristics. It does, however, get a distinctive front end with a somewhat prominent snout, as well as a tiny screen with moving red dots in the upper center when the car's engine is turned on.

Besides this, the car has many useful abilities like an inbuilt parachute that can be used for dangerous falls and even a machine gun to deal with annoying griefers. It is one of the most useful models in the game and should absolutely be discounted.

4) Deluxo

Deluxo is clearly based on the DeLorean DMC-12, an iconic car from one of the biggest and most influential Hollywood movies from 1980s, Back to the Future.

It is probably every kid's dream who grew up in the 80s to drive in a Delorean and now it is possible to do that in GTA Online. Sadly, the Deluxo is trapped behind a $4,721,500 wall, which makes it really hard for players to get one for themselves.

The flying mode of the Deluxo is really useful for players to get out of dangerous situations. It can also spin with little to no room needed, allowing it to make moves such as doubling back to swiftly escape enemies. It is also useful for traveling from one location to another as Deluxo can easily fly over water.

5) Vigilante

After the new Batman movie that was released this year, fans all around the world were extremely happy. But putting a discount offer on the Grotti Vigilante which is primarily based on the Batmobile, will make them even more delighted.

This is also true of GTA Online players who are not even Batman fans as this car is a high-performance sports car with offensive capabilities derived from armed and heavy vehicles.

It has strong acceleration, traction, and handling, and its mass is identical to the Insurgent's. It can also plow through traffic with ease, thanks to its front end.

Regrettably, the price of this car is $3,750,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, which prevents it from getting in the hands of the majority of players. Hence, any kind of discount on this price would be an amazing offer.

