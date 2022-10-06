5 GTA Online cars that are unexpectedly good for drifting

Drifting is one of the most fun activities to do in GTA Online, not only because it looks cool, but because it also showcases the driver's skills and control over the vehicle.

There are many different types of cars specifically used for drifting. This may be due to their design or their performance, which GTA Online drivers can utilize to perform drifts in the game.

However, there are also cars that, at first glance, might not feel like a great choice, but in reality, they are as good as any other drifting car in the game.

So, to make players aware of these cars, this article will provide five cars that are unexpectedly great at drifting.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These 5 GTA Online cars are surprisingly good at drifting, especially after upgrading them with low-grip tires

1) Rancher XL

This GTA Online car is generally used for traveling on mountain roads. However, it is pretty good at drifting as well. Even without any low grip modifications, players will be able to drift easily.

This is mainly due to its low traction combined with responsive brakes and flexible handling. When all of these qualities come together, one will realize how strangely good this vehicle is at drifting.

2) Kalahari

This GTA Online vehicle has a pretty unique design with its large windows and thin tires. However, these qualities are one of the main reasons why it is good for drifting.

Kalahari is a lightweight car with good acceleration and speed, which also makes it very agile to drive. Moreover, its thin tires also make it a prime vehicle to drive on uneven surfaces.

Although keeping it in control while drifting may be hard as it is prone to over-spinning, giving it a low-grip upgrade will certainly improve its performance.

3) Nebula Turbo

This GTA Online car boasts an old-school design with a boxy shape which may fool many into not using this car for drifting as it is seen as a more contemporary method of driving.

In reality, the Nebula Turbo is a great vehicle for drifting because of its low traction and decent acceleration. It can also be compared to a Futo due to their similarities.

The only thing players need to keep in mind while driving this car is its steering as it has asymmetrical toe value and veers off towards that left if they do not pay attention while driving it.

4) Sadler

This GTA Online pick-up truck is very good at drifting and it does not take a lot of effort to get around the corners. This might be due to its turning radius, which is pretty wide. Therefore, players will be able to perform long drifts with this truck as well.

Furthermore, it has amazing durability, so they don't have to worry about crashing it during their drifting sessions. Additionally, it also has a powerful engine which provides this truck with a significant boost when driving uphill.

5) Youga

GTA Online's Youga might look like an ordinary van, but when upgraded with low-grip tires, it can become a very efficient drift vehicle.

It has slow acceleration and even slower top speed compared to other vehicles in its class. However, if players just want to drift through tight corners, this van is really useful.

The van is also pretty heavy and bulky, so they don't have to worry about losing too much traction when driving at high speed. However, they need to be at least somewhat good at driving cars in GTA Online if they want to drift with this van properly.

Besides, the handling is also flexible and responsive, so one will have a lot of fun trying to control the van when it slides. It also has high durability, so if players are taking part in a drift race, they will be able to easily ram other vehicles out of the racetrack.

