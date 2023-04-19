5 GTA Online features added with Los Santos Drug Wars update that every player should know about

Los Santos Drug Wars has introduced a ton of new features that every GTA Online player should use at least once. There isn't much left to be offered by this update, so let's look at what players can currently utilize. The only requirement for this article's list is that the mentioned features must be part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

This update might not have been a major game-changing patch for some players, yet it still brought forth a bunch of new things worth discussing. At the very least, the following five features are worth knowing.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the best GTA Online features introduced as part of Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Acid Lab

Mutt working on some products to sell

The Acid Lab is the best business for making hourly profits in GTA Online if you have the Equipment Upgrade and boost production as often as you can. Not only that, but this business' Sell Missions are easy to complete, and you already have access to a free Brickade 6x6, meaning that setting up this moneymaker is quite cheap.

A great source of income is as good of a feature as one can hope to get in this game. Los Santos Drug Wars heavily revolves around this business, so it's no surprise that players are recommended to at least give it a try.

2) Free gifts upon completing the First and Last Dose missions

The free Ocelot Virtue you could get

GTA Online players who complete all First Dose missions will get a free Brickade 6x6. It's a terrific armored vehicle that can withstand dozens of direct explosions and is where players can install an Acid Lab. Doing all of these missions should take about an hour.

Likewise, those who beat all Last Dose assignments get a free Ocelot Virtue. Saving $2,980,000 on an electric Supercar with Imani Tech is a fantastic deal.

3) Street Dealers

An example of a Street Dealer you might meet

Doing Sell Missions often eats up a few minutes of a player's time in GTA Online. That's why giving some products to a Street Dealer for money in just a minute is amazing. This Los Santos Drug Wars feature is very time-efficient, especially for players who don't want to bother doing Sell Missions for their Weed Farm, Cocaine Lockup, or Meth Lab.

Three Street Dealers are scattered across the GTA Online overworld for you to find. Players who want to save time can load an interactive map like GTAWeb.eu and see all their locations. Pick whichever one is closest to you and sell some products to them to make some quick cash.

4) Stash Houses

Stash Houses are new content that don't eat up much time

Stash Houses are another daily activity where GTA Online players can rob a building for some products they can use within their businesses. This Los Santos Drug Wars feature is simple to do and rewarding at the same time. Its location is also marked on the player's map to let them know where to go if they're interested.

Just break in, eliminate some guards, steal the product with a safe combination found within the room, and get out. If you don't own any business, you just get $30,000, which isn't too shabby.

5) Railgun inclusion

The best weapon introduced in Los Santos Drug Wars

One new feature introduced in the Los Santos Drug Wars update was the Railgun. The primary way to get this item is via another new piece of content known as the Gun Van. You can buy this weapon for an exorbitant fee from that vehicle, but the Railgun is worth it. This item is basically a hitscan explosive that is easy to use and incredibly deadly in the right hands.

Many new weapons are usually mediocre in GTA Online, so getting something genuinely good is rare. If you don't know where to find the Gun Van, you can either look up an interactive map showing off its location for the day or use an exploit to get the Railgun without paying for it.

