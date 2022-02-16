5 GTA Online heists that fans are eager to replay in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced

GTA Online has been keeping fans occupied and entertained for almost 10 years now. While players can choose how to live their lives in the game, Rockstar has made it a lot more interesting with the missions and heists that they added.

There are 10 heist missions that players can do in GTA Online. Five heists start from the apartment, three from the Bunker, and two from the Casino and Cayo Perico.

This article will talk about five GTA Online heist missions that gamers are looking forward to playing in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced.

Heists are one of the best things about GTA Online

The above YouTube video is a rundown of the heist missions available on GTA Online, ranked from worst to best. Below is a list ranking the top five heist missions that players should look forward to in the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer only.

5) The Bogdan Heist

This is the second of three Doomsday Heist missions that players will start from their facilities in GTA Online. The mission sees players trying to take down a Russian spy network using a Toreador and Avenger. One player provides support from the air while the one in the Toreador breaks into the submarine.

With all of the improvements that have been made to all aspects of the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version, the Doomsday Heist missions will continue to satisfy players everywhere.

4) Doomsday Scenario Heist

The Doomsday Scenario Heist is the third Act in the Doomsday Heist series of missions. It is one of the most adrenaline-fueled heists in the game and pays out $1,500,000 when completed on Hard mode.

GTA Online gamers will look forward to this intense mission in the new edition of the game, as the next-gen graphics should enhance the experience considerably. From the assault on the base to the final escape via jetpacks, it is easy to see why fans love this heist.

3) Pacific Standard Heist

The Pacific Standard Heist is activated with Lester in the player's owned apartment. This mission is popular because it feels the most like a heist when robbing the bank.

GTA fans are excited to see how this fantastic heist might be improved by the new elements of the Expanded & Enhanced Version, whether it be to use the new cars or new bikes to escape on.

2) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist was not instantly popular with fans, but over time, it earned its spot near the top of the list. One of the best features of this heist is that players can complete it solo and achieve the Elite challenges with ease. This can earn players in excess of $1.5million.

There are special items available, such as the giant diamond or the Panther Statue, and gamers stand to profit considerably.

1) Diamond Casino Heist

GTA Online fans have no doubt that the Diamond Casino Heist will remain the most satisfying to pull off in the game. Especially with the hopes that on the new Expanded & Enhanced Edition's release, they might be rewarded with diamonds in the casino vault.

Most fans of the game have completed this heist multiple times and now find it fairly easy much of the time. The best payout from this heist is over $3 million, which is certainly reason enough for it to be the most anticipated heist in the new edition of the game.

