5 characters from GTA Vice City that should make a comeback in GTA 6

GTA 6 is rumored to have some elements of a GTA Vice City when it is released. Though this is not 100% confirmed, fans worldwide hope this is the case. GTA Vice City is one of the most popular games in the franchise.

What makes the game so popular is its star-studded cast, hilarious characters and engaging storylines. The game follows gangsters, mafiosos and criminals through a 1980s Miami-style world trying to reach the top of the food chain.

This article will talk about five characters from GTA Vice City that fans would like to see return in GTA 6.

GTA 6 could use experienced characters from the 80s

With so many memorable names and faces in GTA Vice City, it is hard to know who is most worth bringing back for the next game. Below are five characters from GTA Vice City that should make a comeback in GTA 6.

5) Umberto Robina

GTA Vice City fans remember Umberto Robina as the leader of the Cubans street gang, also known as Los Cabrones. He is a very large and loud character in the game when he meets Tommy and asks for his help in taking out the Haitian gang.

Even though by GTA 6, Umberto would be almost 70 years old, gamers think he could return. There is every reason to believe that he might still be at the top of the Cuban gang hierarchy, as some elderly Don.

4) Mercedes Cortez

Mercedez Cortez is one of the most memorable supporting characters in GTA Vice City. Clearly, in her early 20s in the game, she would be in her 50s now if she returned to GTA 6.

Players would like to see Mercedes reappear one way or another. Maybe she is now more involved in her father's business, for example. Alternatively, she might have continued down the wrong path of porn and pole dancing and could now be the owner or madam of some unscrupulous establishment in the game.

3) Phil Cassidy

Undoubtedly, Phil Cassidy is one of the wildest and most entertaining characters in GTA Vice City. He even reappeared in GTA 3 set 15 years later, where he was seen running a weapons store with his trademark missing arm.

Even though Phil would now most likely be in his 60s, fans think he is resilient enough that he will still be as crazy as his younger self, even with one arm. Many gamers would love to see the return of Phil Cassidy to GTA 6.

2) Ken Rosenberg

Every GTA fan must remember Ken Rosenberg, the sometimes high, always nervous lawyer from the game. Ken appeared in Vice City and San Andreas but has not been heard since.

While some fans think Ken might have stayed and retired in San Andreas, others feel he probably went back to Vice city to continue his legal practice. If this is the case and rumors of GTA 6 being set in Vice City are believed, it would be great to visit this old friend.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Perhaps it is obvious that GTA fans would want to see Tommy Vercetti again in the newest game should it return to Vice City, but he deserves to be at the top of this list. He is one of the protagonists from all games that fans feel they got to know the best. They want to see how he is doing in his old age.

If Tommy were to return to the modern-day game, he would be approximately 70 years old. He might not be of much use to players, assuming he is still alive, but they would love to see him return for GTA 6, even in a short cameo role.

