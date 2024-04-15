5 of the most hated GTA 5 characters of all time

Rockstar Games has created some great GTA 5 characters like its three protagonists - Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. However, the 2013 title also features a fair share of individuals that fans despite. This not only concerns story mode characters but also those who have appeared in the game's popular multiplayer mode, GTA Online, over the years through DLCs.

With the series' next chapter on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if it does better than its predecessor in this regard. Until then, let's look at five of the most hated GTA 5 characters of all time, story mode and online included. Note that there will be some spoilers mentioned ahead.

Amanda De Santa and 4 more of the most hated GTA 5 characters of all time

1) Devin Weston

Devin Weston's official artwork (Image via GTA Base || Rockstar Games)

Devin Weston is the primary antagonist of GTA 5 story mode, and given how much the three lead characters are beloved among fans, being among the most hated GTA 5 characters shouldn't come as a surprise. That said, Devin Weston's characteristics wouldn't have helped even if he wasn't the main bad guy.

He is smug, brash, boastful, and overall a very pesky individual. Not to forget that he didn't pay Franklin for the mission Pack Man, tried to scrap Michael's movie, and even ordered the former to kill the latter.

2) Sessanta and KDJ

An example of the community's opinion on the two (Image via X/@Patrick21611)

Sessanta and KDJ appear in GTA 5's multiplayer and are a major part of the Auto Shop GTA Online business. While the establishment is pretty good and helps make a decent amount of money via Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, the duo of Sessanta and KDJ can make completing these missions beyond exasperating.

This is mainly because the two keep talking for the major duration of Auto Shop Contracts and their dialogues are incredibly annoying. And besides that, they will often engage in PDA during cutscenes.

3) Amanda De Santa

Michael De Santa is arguably the most beloved of all three protagonists of this title, which is why his family, which treats him very poorly, is among the most hated GTA 5 characters of all time.

That said, Michael's wife, Amanda, is possibly the most hated of them all, mainly because she constantly cheats on him. Furthermore, she is unapologetic about it upon getting caught, as can be seen in the video above, which didn't help her win any points within the GTA community.

4) Jimmy De Santa

As mentioned, Michael's family is despised by most in the series' fanbase, and after his wife, it's his son Jimmy who is hated the most by the community. While he also treats Michael very poorly, he blames him for his own shortcomings as well.

Jimmy even drugs Michael and steals his car while dumping it on the street in the process. Even 10 years later, the character doesn't seem to have taken up any responsibility as he is seen selling drugs during the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist's introductory cutscene.

5) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a supporting character in GTA 5 story mode and comes off as an intriguing individual. However, his antics in GTA Online made him one of the most hated GTA 5 characters.

Lester plays an important role in several GTA Online heists but he talks non-stop and his voice isn't exactly pleasing to the ears over the radio. Additionally, his intruding phone calls in Freemode and arrogant attitude can be annoying.

In a nutshell, Lester's involvement in the multiplayer has somewhat tarnished whatever reputation he had built in GTA 5 story mode by helping the protagonists.

