5 reasons to run GTA Online Special Cargo business in 2024

The Special Cargo business in GTA Online is a great way for players to earn money in the game. This business was added to the game with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and has been a popular source of income for most veteran players. While the overall goal is quite simple, new players often get confused with the required steps.

On top of that, they often wonder if the Special Cargo business is worth doing in GTA Online as the game already has several other businesses that produce passive income where you don't have to put in any extra effort.

This article will explain why the Special Cargo business is still a good way to make money in the game.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Five things that make the Special Cargo business a good deal in GTA Online

1) It's profitable

Similar to other things in the game, the Special Cargo business is quite a profitable endeavor in the game. This means after players put in some effort establishing the property, the rewards for the process are rather sweet.

Players can make a lot of money selling the cargo obtained through import missions. This makes it a lucrative business in the online multiplayer mode that everyone should own and operate in the game. It has the potential to generate a good amount of cash in a comparatively short amount of time.

2) It's currently offering a double bonus

Anyone who completes the Special Cargo business deliveries will obtain twice the cash and RP for doing so. The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering 2x cash and RP bonus to players for doing the Special Cargo sell missions in the game which is quite lucrative.

Even without the bonus, the sell missions are quite lucrative and offer a good amount of money upon completion. Since the Executive's office is currently on sale, players can also start doing these missions without spending too much money.

3) The missions are easy

One of the special items you need to import/sell in the business. (Image via Himerosteam/GTA Wiki)

Another benefit of the Special Cargo business is that both the import and sell missions under it are comparatively easy. All that needs to be done is initiate the missions from the Office and then head over to the required destination to steal and pick up the cargo.

Once enough stock is in the warehouse, players can then sell the Special Cargo in GTA Online to earn money. The task, similar to importing, is straightforward. Players need to deliver the cargo to the desired location while defending it from local gangs and police. However, it is still rather easy and can be completed in a short time.

4) Great for doing missions with friends

You can complete these missions with your friends as well. (Image via Blakline/GTA Wiki)

While the Special Cargo business is quite good for solo players, it is often better to complete missions alongside your friends. This way, players can initiate the cargo crates buy missions and won't need to return back and forth to collect all of them.

Apart from heists, a few other missions in GTA Online are worth doing alongside your friends. So, if you are a new player and own an Office as well as a Warehouse, then you band together with friends and start filling up the storage space and eventually sell the goods to make a profit.

5) Good for beginners

There are several things GTA Online newbies need to remember and one of them is to manage their money and start a good business. While others like the Agency and the Nightclubs generate a lot of money, they are also expensive to set up. On the other hand, the Special Cargo business is relatively cheaper and very easy to start.

Since they also generate a good profit, the return on investment for the Special Cargo business is great for new players with limited funds and resources in the game. Combined with the ease of missions, they make a good way to make money and move on to other better endeavors in the game.

