5 pro tips for GTA Online beginners in 2024

GTA Online continues to thrive, even in 2024, attracting many new players. While this is good news for Rockstar Games, the beginners often face some issues that have become irrelevant for veteran players. This is not uncommon because online multiplayer has tons of stuff to do that can overwhelm newbies.

However, it is also necessary for them to start somewhere and slowly build their way to the top. Figuring it out yourself is always an option, but getting a little help has never hurt anybody. So, this article will offer five tips to save time by guiding you toward the best things to do when you start GTA Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Five things GTA Online beginners should do when starting the game

1) Do Sell missions in invite-only lobbies

Public lobbies of the game can be extremely chaotic and not the best place for newbies. Griefers try to spread destruction anytime they want, making selling missions tricky. While many players bored of the multiplayer mode are trying out some of the best open-world alternatives to GTA Online, there are still quite a lot left.

So, beginners are advised to pick the invite-only lobbies for these missions. These tasks are important to earn money and level up in the game. So, completing them in relative peace rather than getting blown to kingdom come every other minute is better.

2) Purchase a Nightclub as soon as you can

There are many properties in the online multiplayer mode that players should and will need to eventually purchase to get a steady source of income. However, beginners should save up at least $1.08 million and purchase a Nightclub in the game. These are some of the best ways to make money in GTA Online.

In return, you can make around $50,000 every 48 minutes, making this a worthy investment. Since this is passive income, you only need to come back online after a couple of hours to collect the money. So, making money in the game is also quite a time-efficient method.

3) Focus on completing the weekly tasks

Rockstar Games adds new tasks with each new GTA Online weekly update. These are excellent ways for beginners to make money as the missions are simple. Generally, the game asks you to use a certain weapon to kill enemies or drive around in a specific car that can be easily obtained.

In return, they get a generous amount of money and level up without completing any challenging mission. Since they refresh each week, it makes it easy for players to do new things without having to keep grinding boring missions every time.

4) Try not to blow up other players' cargo

GTA Online often sends notifications to destroy another player's cargo while you're roaming around the map. While this might seem fun, it will put a target behind your back. It is also a quick way to make enemies because destroying someone's cargo that they collected over time will surely make them angry.

If you continue to do this multiple times, every other player will become your enemy, forcing you to leave the lobby and find another one. So, most veterans will advise you not to do so and focus on several other things that you can do in GTA Online.

5) Don't blow your money on expensive cars

You will be able to purchase that expensive Super Car you've been eyeing. However, as a beginner, you should refrain from pouring money into tangible assets like an expensive car or a luxury helicopter.

There are several other more important things you should first purchase, like an Agency or a Salvage Yard that offers important missions that earn you money and RP. Once you have built yourself enough, you can always purchase cars and motorcycles with your surplus money.

