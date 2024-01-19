5 things to do if you're playing GTA Online this week (January 19-24)

GTA Online celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, but there hasn't been much of a drop in its popularity. Countless players are active in the title every day, either grinding various jobs or having fun with their friends. Rockstar Games also releases weekly updates for the multiplayer every Thursday that often increase the standard payout of certain tasks for a limited time, providing another reason to play.

Additionally, the Diamond Casino Podium and LS Car Meet Prize Ride offer a chance to win a free vehicle every week. So, if you're playing Grand Theft Auto Online, here are five things that you can do this week.

Completing Salvage Yard Robberies and 4 other things to do in GTA Online this week (January 19 - 24, 2024)

1) Playing Collection Time Adversary Mode

This week's GTA Online weekly update has doubled the payout of Collection Time Adversary Mode. This multiplayer match is contested between two and 16 players grouped into teams. Participants must steal points from the rival side by taking out opponents. Once killed, they will drop a money bag that can be collected.

Each money bag registers one point, and after collecting the maximum required points, the team must hold on to it for 30 seconds. The team that is able to do this is declared the winner. GTA Online Collection Time is a fun multiplayer game mode and will be offering 2x cash and RP through January 24, 2024.

2) Try to win the Podium Vehicle

The Diamond Casino offers players a chance to get a free vehicle every week. For this, they must visit the casino and spin the Lucky Wheel inside. However, winning the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle is a little complicated as there is only a 1-in-20 chance of getting the desired outcome, and the wheel can only be spun once a day.

This week, Rockstar Games has made the Western Powersurge the Podium Vehicle. This motorcycle, once fully upgraded, can hit a top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h). Diamond Casino often makes some of the best cars in GTA Online available on its Podium as well, so players should keep checking it every week.

3) Completing Salvage Yard Robberies

Expand Tweet

The Salvage Yard is a new addition to GTA Online. It was added with December 2023's The Chop Shop update, and the best way of making money with this business is via Salvage Yard Robberies. These missions have some setup jobs and a finale, much like heists, and each robbery pays a couple hundred thousand.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are renewed with every weekly update. Through January 24, 2024, players can steal the Karin Everon, Weeny Issi Rally, and Vysser Neo, and then either sell or salvage them.

4) Complete Tow Truck Service missions

Tow Truck Service missions are a part of the Salvage Yard business. This job tasks players with towing a vehicle marked on the map back to their owned Salvage Yard. The Tow Truck Service missions pay between $40,000 and $60,000, but the payment will be delivered after their staff has completely salvaged the vehicle.

The Tow Truck Service missions also add to the Salvage Yard's daily income, which has been doubled for this week.

5) Buy the Grotti Stinger

The Grotti Stinger is a legacy vehicle in the Grand Theft Auto series as it has appeared in many of its titles. Rockstar Games removed it from GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, but it has been added back to the multiplayer for this week on a 30% discount.

Therefore, players can add it to their collection for a rather affordable price. It isn't known if the Stinger will return in the series' next game, but more information about it is expected to be revealed as the GTA 6 release date comes closer and closer.

