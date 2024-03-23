5 hidden items in GTA Online that beginners must know

Finding hidden items in GTA Online can be a fun experience. While most players engage in money-making activities like heists, robberies, and business sell missions, setting out on a treasure hunt can be refreshing to some extent. Notably, finding some of these hidden items in GTA Online not only adds a unique collectible to your inventory but also rewards a decent amount of money.

That said, it should also be noted that these activities can take some time. For those interested, here are five hidden items in GTA Online that beginners must know.

Kifflom T-shirt and 4 other hidden items in GTA Online that beginners must know about

1) Navy Revolver

The GTA Online Navy Revolver is a great weapon to have in your arsenal. It deals high damage and good range, with its rather lengthy reload animation being one of its very few downsides.

Players can add the Navy Revolver to their inventory for free by completing the Los Santos Slasher hunt. This activity involves finding five clues scattered across the map of Los Santos and Blaine County and then beating the Los Santos Slasher. While the clue locations are not marked on the map by default, the video above should help find them.

Each clue rewards $5,000, and $50,000 is given for killing the Slasher. Additionally, a $200,000 bonus is rewarded after getting the first 50 kills with this weapon.

2) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver is a weapon like the Navy Revolver, and it can also be obtained via a similar treasure hunt. To start it, players must join a session, Public, Invite Only, or any other, and wait for about five minutes in Freemode for an email with an image of a GTA Online location attached.

Then, they must head to the area marked on the map and look for a note. Finding this note will mark three additional clue locations on the map, collecting all of which unlocks the location of the Double-Action Revolver.

3) Kifflom T-shirt

Next on the list of hidden items in GTA Online is the Kifflom T-shirt, obtaining which is purely based on one's luck. Therefore, players should note that acquiring this hidden exclusive apparel can take some time.

To find it, one must head over to a Nightclub, one of the best businesses in GTA Online, and order a Macbeth Whiskey Shot. Consumption of this drink leads to a blackout, after which players spawn at different locations each time. One of these blackout sessions results in players spawning on top of the Epsilon Building, wearing the exclusive Kifflom T-shirt.

Those without a Nightclub can enter that of another player in a Public session and order the drink for $350.

4) Service Carbine

The Service Carbine is one of those hidden items in GTA Online that reward money for finding it. To acquire this weapon, players must collect five weapon parts from Crime Scenes that spawn randomly in an online session.

There are 10 possible Service Carbine part locations, and collecting each of them rewards $5,000. Once all parts have been collected, you will receive a $50,000 bonus and the Service Carbine for free.

Therefore, beginners should engage in this activity to collect a decent amount of money and add a useful weapon to their arsenal.

5) G's Cache

The last entry on this list of hidden items in GTA Online is G's Cache. This is a daily event wherein one needs to look for a hidden box in a designated search area. Finding this box rewards some cash, snacks, and ammunition, all of which are necessities in this multiplayer and will help in grinding it while waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

That said, players should note that G's Cache locations change every 24 hours in real life and are marked with a purple crate icon. Collecting the hidden box can also result in a wanted level occassionally.

