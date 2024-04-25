5 hidden secrets to find in GTA Vice City before GTA 6 releases

If you're planning on playing GTA Vice City before GTA 6 comes out, there are many hidden secrets in the game that you can look out for. These include interesting details in certain locations, marine animals, and even stores hiding in plain sight. Although the map in Vice City is quite small, these hidden secrets can elude even the most thorough of players.

So, while most players are aware of the more popular Easter eggs in the game, here are some of the hidden ones that many might not be aware of. These are worth hunting for if you're about to play GTA Vice City before GTA 6 is released.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Hidden secrets for those playing GTA Vice City before GTA 6 is released

1) Beach ball mini-game

Grand Theft Auto Vice City has a few interesting side missions, but there aren't many mini-games. However, there's one particular mini-game that even lets you earn an achievement in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, the remaster that failed to live up to fan expectations. It's tied to a beach ball that you can find in different swimming pools and even in certain spots in Vice Beach.

You'll have to continuously bounce the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball without letting it hit the ground, and the game keeps a record of the maximum number of bounces in the Stats menu. You just need five bounces to unlock the "Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie" achievement in the Definitive Edition of Vice City.

This is one of those hidden secrets you can find quite easily if you wish to play GTA Vice City before GTA 6 gets released.

2) Rockster Video Games

The textures for this store in GTA Vice City are quite low-resolution. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar often adds plenty of Easter eggs related to themselves, and one of the most interesting GTA Vice City Easter eggs of all time is the "Rockster" Video Games store. You can find this store in Ocean Beach, just a bit north of the Pole Position Club.

The window contains character artworks of GTA 3 characters 8-Ball, El Burro, Kenji Kasen, and Maria Latore, while the door bears the Rockstar Games logo. Rockstar is spelled incorrectly in the store ("Rockster"), which could be intentional. Although it's one of many hidden secrets, you can find this one quite easily if you're exploring GTA Vice City before GTA 6 comes out.

3) Sharks

Sharks are one of the more hard-to-find Easter eggs in the GTA series, as it took years before players could confirm that these creatures existed in San Andreas. However, you can find these marine animals in the waters of Vice City as well.

The Ocean Bay Marina is a great place for finding these hidden secrets, although they can spawn in any water body around the city. The sharks in Vice City appear to be docile, and they're immune to damage.

4) Staged moon landing

One of the funniest hidden secrets in the game is found in InterGlobal Studios. If you walk around the studios, exploring the different sets, you'll notice that one of them recreates the moon landing.

This seems to be a reference to conspiracies claiming that the American moon landings were staged. If you're playing GTA Vice City before GTA 6 is launched, you should be on the lookout for these hilarious sets.

5) Dead Dodo

The Dead Dodo as seen in GTA Vice City. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dead Dodo is one of those weird things in GTA Vice City that most players might not know about. This is a special variant of the Dodo that appears in both GTA 3 and Vice City and quite surprisingly, it flies on its own without any pilot. You can see it often in the Vice City skyline, carrying a newspaper ad banner fixed to its tail.

If you decide to play GTA Vice City before GTA 6 just to investigate the Dead Dodo, you'll find that the propeller doesn't move and the vehicle can't be crashed into as it's transparent. Attacking it, however, gives you a two-star wanted level while destroying it gives you a three-star level.

