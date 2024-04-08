5 more Imani Tech Vehicles that GTA 6 Online must have

The Imani Tech vehicles are important for surviving in GTA 5 Online. They will also be helpful in GTA 6 Online, but Rockstar Games can add more value by introducing some new and returning vehicles to the category. The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks of September 2022 showed many returning vehicles in the upcoming title. Imani Tech is also an important category that should not be overlooked.

While we previously discussed the Imani Tech vehicles that should return in the upcoming game, this article lists five more vehicles that should be added to GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

Five Imani Tech cars Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6 Online

1) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus is one of the most prominent cars that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6 Online. It is currently one of the newest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online and the playerbase already loves it. The Terminus is an off-road vehicle that can outrun many street cars as well.

The support for Imani Tech is an icing on the cake which makes the vehicle more durable. You can apply extra Armor Plating, a Missile Lock-On Jammer, and Slick Proximity Mines as a defense against enemy NPCs and other players. The Canis Terminus deserves to return to GTA 6 Online due to its modern looks and the performance output it provides.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

A promotional screenshot of the Bravado Buffalo EVX in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is a modern-day car with both style and durability. Rockstar Games provides it with both Imani Tech and Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. It is one of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online and also has a high chance of returning to GTA 6 Online.

It is an electric variant of the Bravado Buffalo STX. Although Rockstar Games removed the front-facing machine guns, the latest model is more durable than the STX version. Therefore, it should be a part of the GTA 6 Online vehicle catalog.

3) Obey Omnis e-GT

There is no doubt that GTA 6 Online will have several new and old sports cars, and the Obey Omnis e-GT is a strong contender for the list. It is a stylish electric vehicle based on the real-life Audi e-Tron GT. However, the most impressive thing about the car is its fast acceleration.

While you can already equip it with standard Imani Tech features such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating, the acceleration helps you run from enemies quickly. Therefore, it should return in the future with more new features.

4) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is not only one of the best Imani Tech cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, but it also supports Hao’s Special Works Upgrades, which make it one of the best all-rounder cars.

The off-road vehicle should return in GTA 6 Online with a slight power and durability boost. Currently, it can tank only three homing missiles, which is significantly low for an Imani Tech car. Rockstar Games should consider its upgradation in the next game and make it more valuable.

5) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is an underrated car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Despite the looks and the support for Imani Tech, the vehicle can rarely be seen on the streets. However, it has the potential to improve and is a worthy car to return to GTA 6 Online.

The current vehicle is equipped with two front-facing machine guns and bulletproof panels on all sides. Rockstar Games should improve its handling and performance output to make it suitable for the next-generation drivers. The price tag of the vehicle should also be adjusted in the upcoming game.

