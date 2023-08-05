5 important hacks for GTA Online players (PS4 and PS5)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, unlike any other game in the series, was released on PlayStation 3, 4, and 5. While Rockstar Games dropped support for the PS3 version just a few years ago, the title is flourishing on PS4 and PS5. In fact, it has loads of new features exclusively available on the Current-Gen console. Even though the game is nearly 10 years old, its popularity is high as ever, and new players are joining in even today.

As a result, it is quite likely that some of them might not be aware of a few useful tips and tricks that can come in handy. In this article, we will be taking a look at five important hacks for GTA Online players on PS4 and PS5.

Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel trick and 4 more important hacks for GTA Online players (PS4 and PS5)

1) Targeting Mode

It is no secret that aiming with a mouse is far easier than it is with a controller in GTA. Given how most GTA Online missions heavily involve gun fights, players on PS4 and PS5 might face some trouble. Luckily, the game includes a Targeting Mode in the settings menu where the degree of aim assist can be chosen based on each player's comfort.

This greatly helps in aiming at targets with a controller, which is usually quite challenging. If the Targeting Mode option is somehow locked in the online menu, it can be accessed by entering the story mode.

2) Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel trick

The Diamond Casino and Resort is one of the most popular hang-out spots in GTA's Los Santos. At the casino lies a podium that hosts a new car after every GTA Online weekly update, which can be won for free.

For this, players must spin the Lucky Wheel and land on the podium car. However, the chances of winning it with sheer luck are very low. Fortunately, there is a trick through which players can win the podium car every time.

For a successful run, they must enter a private lobby, approach the Lucky Wheel, and slowly drag the left stick from the 9 o'clock position to the 6 o'clock position in about two seconds after the "Use L to Spin" notification appears. This trick can take a few tries to perfect but is quite easy to execute with PS4 and PS5 controllers.

3) Vehicle upgrades

GTA Online hosts an incredibly huge catalog of vehicles that belong to various categories. While most of them can be bought from in-game websites, others get unlocked after the completion of specific missions. Nonetheless, almost every vehicle in GTA Online can be upgraded to feature enhanced looks and deliver optimum performance.

This can be done on both PS4 and PS5 at various vehicle workshops such as Los Santos Customs. Additionally, PS5 players can improve their vehicle's performance further via HSW upgrades. Unfortunately, HSW upgrades are not available on the PS4.

4) Cross-Play

There is no cross-play in GTA Online officially, but a simple workaround exists through which PS4 and PS5 users can play together. PS5's backward compatibility enables it to run games made for its predecessor. Although Rockstar Games released GTA 5's Nex-Gen version, returning players from the PS4 can choose not to upgrade.

This will allow them to play GTA Online's PS4 version on PS5 through which they can engage with their friends using the older console. However, those who have already upgraded their copies of the game cannot revert to the PS4 version.

5) Daily Objectives

Daily Objectives are a set of challenges assigned to each GTA Online player that offers a reward of $30,000 every day. If players complete Daily Objectives consistently for seven days they get a $150,000 bonus, and upon completing them for 28 days straight, they receive a $750,000 bonus.

PS4 and PS5 users can access Daily Objectives from the Interaction Menu by holding the touchpad on their controller. Rank requirements for Daily Objectives were removed in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so even beginners can attempt them.

