5 Lamar Contact Missions GTA Online players must try this week (Triple Cash)

With the new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online event week underway, a fresh set of missions and challenges offers bonus rewards. Through August 9, 2023, players can earn thrice the regular amount of in-game cash and RP by completing Lamar Contact Missions. As indicated by the name, these missions are assigned by Lamar Davis, a supporting character in the game's story mode.

Lamar Contact Missions can easily be started from the Pause Menu. They are quite fun to play and easy to complete. Hence, even beginners can give them a shot. That said, here are five Lamar Contact Missions GTA Online players must try this week to earn triple cash.

Ballas to the Wall and 4 other Lamar Contact Missions GTA Online players must try this week (Triple Cash)

1) Lost MC RIP

The notorious motorcycle club from Liberty City, The Lost MC, was once a force to reckon with, but things took a sour turn when they moved to the state of San Andreas. Lost MC RIP is arguably the easiest contact mission to earn triple cash as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update. It tasks players with eliminating multiple Lost MC members.

The mission plays out as an intense gunfight in a cemetery. Players get ample cover points which shield them from incoming bullets. Once all Lost MC members in the mission zone are taken out, the Lost MC RIP contact mission gets completed.

2) Caught Napping

Caught Napping is one of the most straightforward Lamar Contact Missions in GTA Online. Leroy is being held hostage and taken away in a van by a couple of Ballas gangsters. The player's job is to apprehend the vehicle, take out the kidnappers and bring Leroy back safely to his store.

Neutralizing the Ballas is incredibly easy and can be made even simpler if another player is involved. In fact, the commute takes longer than the fight. Hence, this mission can be easily repeated to earn bonus payouts this week.

3) Ballas to the Wall

Ballas to the Wall is like the previous entry on this list, Caught Napping. However, in this case, players need to bring back a Benefactor Schafter parked in Ballas territory. The vehicle is poorly guarded, and taking control of it won't be much of a challenge for any player.

A few Ballas gang members might give a chase, but they can be easily neutralized. Once they've been dealt with, deliver the Benefactor Schafter to the car dealership marked on the map to complete this Lamar Contact Mission.

4) Mall or Nothing

Interestingly, Mall or Nothing is part of the introductory missions in GTA Online. In it, players must beat Lamar in a street race across Los Santos to walk away with cash and RP. There are a few vehicle choices available, and the mission is extremely easy to complete. Therefore, anyone with decent in-game driving skills can give this mission a try.

Lamar Davis was involved in this game's online mode from the very beginning, and his best friend, Franklin Clinton, also returned much later. Whether this iconic duo will appear in the sequel remains to be seen, but nothing of that sort was spotted in the GTA 6 leaks.

5) Ticket to Elysium

The objective of this Lamar Contact Mission in GTA Online is to hijack a tanker truck. The vehicle will be on the move, so players can bring it to a stop by killing the driver. However, they must be careful not to blow up the tanker itself.

They will also have to get rid of a wanted level, which makes this mission a little tougher than the others on this list. Once the cops are lost, delivering the stolen vehicle to the designated depot completes the Ticket to Elysium Contact mission.

