List of all GTA Online Lamar and Ron Contact Missions giving 3x money and RP (August 3 - August 9)

GTA Online’s new update kickstarted a new weekly event today, allowing players to earn booster payout from a variety of different things in the game. One of the most notable addition is the triple cash and RP bonus for helping both Lamar and Ron via contact missions through August 9, 2023. That means gamers can earn huge amounts of money by completing their missions for the next seven days.

This article will share all of the available Lamar Contact Missions as well as Ron Contact Missions in GTA Online in 2023.

List of all Lamar Davis contact missions in GTA Online (3x bonuses)

Lamar Davis is one of the first characters players meet when beginning Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode. That means some of his missions are available for everyone, even for beginners who don’t have to reach a specific rank to try one or two missions.

Here’s a complete list of Lamar contact missions giving triple cash and RP after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Mall or Nothing – No rank required

No rank required Hold Up – No rank required

No rank required Ballas to the Wall – Rank 5

Rank 5 San Andreas Seoul – Rank 16

Rank 16 Ticket to Elysium – Rank 18

Rank 18 Going Down the GOH – Rank 20

Rank 20 Caught Napping – Rank 20

Rank 20 Lost MC RIP – Rank 25

Rank 25 No Smoking – Rank 30

On October 20, 2015, Rockstar Games released Lowriders as a GTA Online update, adding new Lamar missions for the players. As expected, all of those jobs are also giving 3x money this week:

Community Outreach – Rank 5

– Rank 5 Slow and Low – Rank 5

– Rank 5 It’s a G Thing – Rank 5

– Rank 5 Funeral Party – Rank 5

– Rank 5 Lowrider Envy – Rank 5

– Rank 5 Point and Shoot – Rank 5

– Rank 5 Desperate Times Call For… - Rank 5

- Rank 5 Peace Offerings – Rank 5

List of all Ron contact missions in GTA Online (3x bonuses)

Ron Jakowski is another memorable character from the amazing cast of the game. Here’s the list of all available Ron contact missions from which players can earn triple cash and RP by August 2023:

TP Industries – Rank 13

Rank 13 Romance Isn’t Dead – Rank 13

Rank 13 Fuelling the Flames – Rank 20

Rank 20 Turbine Carbine – Rank 25

Rank 25 Daemon Run – Rank 25

Rank 25 Base Invaders – Rank 27

Rank 27 Crank Up The Volume – Rank 30

Rank 30 Landing Gear – Rank 55

Rank 55 Wet Workers – Rank 55

Both Lamar and Ron's contact missions can be started by simply calling him, visiting the respecting marker on the map, or from the mission list in the Pause menu.

Players can also win a brand new Declasse Drift Yosemite as a podium vehicle this week.