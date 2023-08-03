5 reasons to own Declasse Drift Yosemite in GTA Online (2023)

The Declasse Drift Yosemite is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online added as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update in February 2020. Rockstar Games initially added it as a mission-only vehicle for the Diamond Casino Heist. But, it became popular among the playerbase, forcing the gaming studio to offer the car as a purchasable vehicle. Currently, it is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

While veteran players already own the Drift Yosemite, many new players are still pessimistic about its utilities. Rockstar Games also provides only a few details in the game, making the decision-making process more complex. Nonetheless, this article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should get the Declasse Drift Yosemite in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Declasse Drift Yosemite should be in every GTA Online player’s garage in 2023

1) Available for free

The first and most unavoidable reason to get the Declasse Drift Yosemite is that Rockstar Games is offering it for free. A customized version of the muscle car is added as a Podium Vehicle reward inside The Diamond Casino & Resort with the latest GTA Online weekly update on August 3, 2023.

Players can try their luck on the Lucky Wheel and drive the car home. However, the offer is only available for a limited time and players must grab it by August 9, 2023. The game normally charges between $981,000 and $1,308,000 for the car, which can now be obtained for free.

2) A supreme drift car

As the name implies, the Declasse Drift Yosemite is a drift car in GTA Online. Despite its boxy design, players can take it for a controlled wheel spin on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County. Rockstar Games also offers several unique settings to the car that make it a perfect drift competitor.

The Los Santos Car Meet at Popular Street offers Low Grip Tire Customizations that increase the sliding even more. However, new drifters in GTA Online should avoid them at the beginner stage as the car can go out of control very easily, ruining the fun.

3) Off-roading capabilities

The Drift Yosemite is also proven to be a good off-road vehicle in the multiplayer game. It has a heavy body and a boxy design, similar to most other off-road rally cars in GTA Online. Although it does not have enough ground clearance like others, it can still traverse through many uneven terrains.

However, Grand Theft Auto Online players must select their customization options carefully to use the car effectively in off-road situations. While a higher stance and off-road tires are a must, players should also focus on the engine’s power output.

4) Unique customizations

The Declasse Drift Yosemite is based on the real-life second-generation Chevrolet C10 and Rockstar Games offers a number of customizations to modify the looks even more. GTA Online players can take it to any Los Santos Customs garage and choose from 14 bumpers, five grilles, six hoods, 11 liveries, four roll cages, 10 spoilers, and many other options.

Some of these customizations such as hoods, liveries, and roll cages completely change the looks of the vehicle. It is one of the best customizable cars in GTA Online that becomes almost unrecognizable after a complete overhaul.

5) Performance

The Declasse Drift Yosemite is not only about style and customization but also performance. The engine bay at the front houses a single-cam V8 with two turbochargers. The massive six-speed transmission box spins the rear wheels of the car at full power.

According to the game files, the car has a default top speed of 86.99 mph or 140.00 km/h. However, when fully upgraded, it can reach up to 108.25 mph or 174.21 km/h. This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the drifting category.

