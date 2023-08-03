GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (August 3 to August 9, 2023)

Rockstar Games is reportedly all set to release the first GTA Online weekly update of August 2023, and data miners have already leaked several details from it. While the update is scheduled to go live on August 3, 2023, at around 2 AM PST, Spider-Vice from GTA Forums disclosed that the gaming would add two new vehicles to the Diamond Casino Podium and Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride.

The upcoming update also includes several new bonuses, offers, and deals, which will be effective until August 9, 2023. Although Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the claims, Spider-Vice is known for several accurate leaks in the past, compelling the community to believe them.

Rockstar Games will add the Declasse Drift Yosemite and Grotti Turismo R as Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the August 3 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

Based on the leaks, Rockstar Games will add the Declasse Drift Yosemite as the Podium Vehicle inside The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood. It is a muscle car that usually costs between $981,000 and $1,308,000. However, players can acquire it for free this week.

To get the car, you must win it from the Lucky Wheel. However, the multiplayer game offers 20 rewards on the Lucky Wheel, and the Podium Vehicle has a very low winning rate. Nonetheless, you can use GTA Online's Podium Car winning trick to drive the Declasse Drift Yosemite home this week.

The popular trick can be used regularly if you don’t win the car on the first try. However, Rockstar Games imposes a real-life 24-hour cooldown period once you’ve spun the Lucky Wheel.

The Los Santos Car Meet in Popular Street is also offering one of the most popular cars in GTA Online this week. Players can win the Grotti Turismo R for free by securing the top two positions in LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row. While the car normally costs $500,000, getting it for free is a great deal.

Brief details about the Declasse Drift Yosemite and Grotti Turismo R

As the name implies, the Declasse Drift Yosemite is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. The off-road truck is based on the real-life Chevrolet C10 and provides a powerful output. It can reach a top speed of 108.25 mph or 174.21 km/h when fully upgraded. Players can equip it with Low Grip Tires to drift even more.

The Grotti Turismo R is one of the game's most stylish and budget-friendly supercars. It is based on the real-life LaFerrari. The car has an aerodynamic shape with one of the lowest ground clearances. It can propel at a top speed of 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h when fully upgraded.

