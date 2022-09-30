5 most important things to know about this week’s update in GTA Online (9/29)

The September 29 weekly update for GTA Online is out, and it's time to dive into what's relevant for gamers this week. Most of the new bonuses and discounts are related to aircraft, so it's bound to excite some aviators.

Some weekly updates might interest players, whereas others can leave them disappointed. This is why it's vital to highlight the most important parts of this week's offering so that the reader can decide how relevant its bonuses and discounts are to them. There is also a new activity, which will be talked about down below.

Five of the significant changes to GTA Online in this week's update (9/29)

1) Junk Energy Skydives

Find Parachute Bags on rooftops and at Junk Energy kiosks. Parachute through checkpoints and stick the landing to earn GTA$ and a Junk Energy Chute Bag.



A new activity is a rarity in GTA Online. Hence, it's worth talking about Sky Energy Skydives first. There are 25 specific spawn locations for this activity, but only ten will generate each day. The selected spots will be randomized.

The gist of this activity revolves around players using their parachutes to go through some checkpoints, and it ends when they aim for a drop zone. Completing all ten in a day with a Gold Medal in all of them will give gamers a $150K bonus. The whole activity is largely similar to the Skydiving and Drop Zone tutorials from Flight School.

2) New GTA+ bonuses (October 2022)

This month's new promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA+ benefits last from September 29, 2022, to November 2, 2022. Here is what players can get this month:

Free Terrorbyte

Mk II upgrades in the Terrorbyte cost 35% less than usual

Double cash and RP for Client Jobs

Free Light Rig and Cargo Storage for Nightclubs

Triple Nightclub Warehouse production speed

Double supplies from Business Battles

Free clothes

Waived fees for CEO and VIP abilities

$500,000

Access to Shark Cards+

Some GTA Online gamers might like these benefits, while others won't be interested in them. Just remember that GTA+ costs $5.99 a month.

3) Hangar discounts and bonuses

Those who like Smuggler Sell Missions will appreciate this week's update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hangars are a great property for players who wish to modify and store their aircraft. Its primary source of income is usually not as worthwhile compared to other businesses', but this week's update makes Smuggler Sell Missions much better than they usually are.

Double cash and RP should give some GTA Online players an extra incentive to do them. Not only that, this week's update also makes Hangars and their upgrades available at 40% off.

4) Double cash and RP on Flight School

The school is located in LSIA (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as other bonuses for this week's update go, the most notable one to discuss is related to Flight School. It's a simple 2x bonus applied to cash and RP for all Flight School activities. This is not a big deal for veteran players, but gamers new to GTA Online will greatly appreciate this bonus. With it in place, they can learn how to fly aircraft and make decent money simultaneously.

5) Discounts

The infamously expensive Luxor Deluxe is on sale this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Discounts are always a huge part of any weekly update in GTA Online. The potential to save hundreds of thousands of dollars — or even millions — is a big deal for some players. Here are this week's discounts:

Moonbeam Custom: 50% off

50% off Swift: 50% off

50% off FH-1 Hunter: 40% off

40% off Jester Classic: 40% off

40% off RM-10 Bombushka: 35%

35% Mammoth: 30% off

30% off Molotok: 30% off

30% off Luxor Deluxe: 30% off

30% off Conada: 20% off

Most of these offers are tied to aircraft, which makes sense since this week's update heavily features Smuggler Sell Missions and Flight School Lessons. It's vital to mention that the most significant discount on the bulleted list is the Luxor Deluxe since that 30% off means players can save $3,000,000 this week.

