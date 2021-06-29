5 incredibly expensive things in GTA Online

Fortunate strokes of serendipity aren't uncommon in GTA Online. They happen every now and then, allowing players to experience the game from the very top of the financial ladder that, at the start, feels excruciatingly hard to scale.

Unfortunately, the no pain no gain philosophy is just as applicable in the game as it is in real life. To be able to live the good life in GTA Online, players must save up and invest in assets that create a substantial return on upfront costs.

Not all assets in the game, however, are worth the big bucks, no matter how pricey. This article takes a look at 5 of the most expensive things players can buy in GTA Online and explains whether each of them is worth shelling out the big bucks for.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most expensive assets in GTA Online

#5 CEO Office

There is no denying the fact that the CEO office makes for an extremely important asset in GTA Online and one that generates a great deal of return on investment, but boy is it expensive! The cheapest CEO office costs a staggering $1,000,000 in GTA Online. The most expensive one costs $4,000,000, and let's face it, no one makes that kind of money overnight unless they're a prodigy.

That said, the CEO office may be a little expensive, which is definitely an understatement, but it's undoubtedly one of the most important properties featured in GTA Online. It comes with a number of exclusive perks and allows players to start and run an import/export business, which is easily the most lucrative business in the game.

#4 Vehicle Warehouse

Again, this is another must-have property that creates a massive return on investment, but it sure doesn't come for peanuts. The cheapest vehicle warehouse in GTA Online costs $250,000, and the most expensive one, Darnel Bros Warehouse located in La Mesa is priced at a whooping $3.500.000.

#3 The Oppressor MK II

This is perhaps one of the very few vehicles in GTA Online whose performance and durability justifies its ridiculously high price. The Oppressor MK II is not only one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, but, equipped with a number of devastating weapons, it's also the most lethal vehicle in the game.

Moreover, the full-throttle thrill of taking to the skies with the tap of a button speaks for itself. All in all, the Oppressor MK II is a must-have purchase in GTA Online.

#2 Luxor Deluxe

Expensive assets often make for things of great value. That, however, is not the case with the most vain vehicle in GTA Online: the arrogant golden bird that, for some reason, feels entitled to be notoriously expensive, priced at a staggering $10,000,000.

If there is one expensive asset in GTA Online that is not worth the big bucks, it's definitely this worthless piece of glimmer that barely outclasses its peers and is still ×10 more expensive than them.

#1 The yacht

And, of course, how can we forget the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online. The symbol of wealth, power and vanity. The Aquarius is the most expensive yacht in GTA Online, priced at $8,000,000.

The yacht is beautiful, we will give it that, but it's incredibly impractical and cannot even be used as a means for getting around, given how much the caption of the ship charges for a ride. Overall, a colossal disappointment if there ever was one.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod