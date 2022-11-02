5 of the most infamous missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's infamous missions will be familiar to anybody who played the original game. Some of them are confusing, difficult, or otherwise exploitable. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition introduced a few quality-of-life updates, but that only slightly alleviates some of the frustration factors.

This listicle won't be ranked in any particular order since the main focus of this article is to highlight some notorious missions. A few players will hate them, while others may enjoy them for what they are.

Either way, there's no denying that all five entries are incredibly iconic in the grand scheme of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Five notorious missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

1) Demolition Man

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition added 30 extra seconds to this mission, but many gamers still hate it. The spare time is much-appreciated, but it doesn't necessarily change the fact that Demolition Man:

It is introduced very early into a playthrough

Involves finicky helicopter controls

Has a time limit

Requires maneuvering around a lot

Demolition Man's infamy will make it unquestionably one of the most iconic missions in the entire franchise. It is worth noting that some people find the main task to be quite simple, but the average public opinion on Demolition Man is less than flattering.

2) The Driver

The Driver features Tommy Vercetti having to beat Hilary King in a race in order for the latter to join the heist. Unfortunately, everything done here is pointless since Hilary never drives during The Job and ends up getting gunned down by S.W.A.T. members.

That doesn't change the fact that players still have to complete The Driver in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition to unlock The Job, which in turn is necessary for the Malibu Club's passive income.

This mission features Tommy Vercetti using a Sentinel versus Hilary King's Sabre Turbo. While the odds are against Tommy, skilled players should be able to win in the end.

3) Keep Your Friends Close...

Any good finale in a Grand Theft Auto game is bound to be memorable for one reason or another. In GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's case, there are several aspects of Keep Your Friends Close... that are worth sharing here:

Unlocking it can be confusing to players who didn't bother with owning any Assets beforehand

Lengthy with plenty of dangerous targets

It's the finale to a memorable plot

This climax is nowhere near as hated as the previous two entries, so its infamy isn't due to all of the wrong reasons compared to The Driver or Demolition Man. That said, it is a rare finale with a strange unlock method.

It requires the Cap the Collector mission to be complete, which in turn requires the player to have seven Assets fully completed, with one of them being Print Works.

4) Publicity Tour

Publicity Tour is a mission full of funny dialog and a simple task where Tommy Vercetti must keep driving without stopping. If the player slows down too much, then the Love Fist Limo explodes. Those who cannot drive well will understandably hate this mission, especially since they will hear the same dialogue over and over again.

Players who can complete Publicity Tour easily in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will remember it as an amusing little diversion full of witty one-liners. Those who struggle with it will make frequent use of any quick restarts and get frustrated by it.

5) Cone Crazy

Cone Crazy's infamy stems from the fact that one can easily abuse this side mission to get millions of dollars without much effort. Basically, Tommy Vercetti will get double the amount of cash each time he completes Cone Crazy. However, he must beat his time in order to get that extra money.

Thus, some GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players simply take their time on their first try. Afterward, they just need to cut down a second or two upon each subsequent attempt.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

