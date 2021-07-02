5 of the most innovative missions in the GTA series

Some GTA missions stand out from the rest of the pack just by virtue of how unique they are.

GTA missions are often one of a few things. Oftentimes, it involves going to a destination and killing some people with a few variations here and there.

Although the objective may differ between these kinds of missions, the general gameplay is largely the same. That's where these innovative missions differ from the common tropes seen in other GTA missions.

These innovative missions all offer something unique that deviates from the norm in some way. Sometimes, the mission structure is wildly different than normal. Other times, it involves features not seen in other missions.

Either way, these five innovative missions are interesting topics to discuss.

Five innovative missions found in the GTA series

#5 - Learning to Fly (GTA San Andreas)

A mission that allows players to do other missions is an interesting concept. Technically speaking, Learning to Fly just mandates that a player has to pass Pilot School. The player is free to do anything else, although an annoyed Mike Toreno will call CJ up to three times the more he delays it.

It's just 10 pilot lessons, which the player just has to pass in order to move on to the next mission. It doesn't matter if the player gets all Gold Medals or not in Pilot School.

#4 - G-Spotlight (GTA Vice City)

The act of driving around is nothing new to the series, but what makes G-Spotlight different from other missions is that it involves a series of jumps from roof to roof. Nobody has to die during this mission, as the main objective is just to access a spotlight.

There is a time limit, but it isn't so strict that the mission feels frustrating. Instead, it almost feels like a short scene in an action film where Tommy breaks into an office on a bike, just to jump across several stories of roofs.

#3 - New Model Army (GTA San Andreas)

New Model Army is essentially just a geeky game played between two nerds, with CJ helping Zero. Unlike many other traditional RC missions, there are no casualties here.

Instead, the player just uses an RC helicopter to move some obstacles out of the way, while also blowing up some RC tanks to protect Zero's RC car. Once Zero reaches his destination, he wins the game.

It's also the final mission from Zero.

#2 - Did Somebody Say Yoga? (GTA 5)

Although some players do find this mission to be annoying, that doesn't diminish how unique it is. First, the player has to engage in the yoga minigame, which is slower-paced compared to most GTA missions.

After Michael causes a commotion, he goes to see what Jimmy is up to. Unfortunately for Michael, he ends up getting drugged and sees a hallucination involving aliens. It's also one of the few missions where the player technically loses money, as Jimmy takes $5K from his account.

#1 - Domo Arigato Domestoboto (GTA Vice City Stories)

RC missions tend to stand out more often than not compared to normal missions. However, Domo Arigato Domestoboto stands out compared to other RC missions. Here, Victor Vance is controlling a robotic servant and has to burn some of Armando Mendez's bearer bonds.

Of course, Victor also has to make the robot do at least one task for Armando, such as cleaning up one of his rooms. There's genuinely no mission like this in the GTA series, especially since it's played from the first POV.

