5 issues GTA Online needs to address before GTA 6 Online release

GTA 6 Online is expected to be released with Grand Theft Auto 6's story mode, but there is still a long time before either comes out. Until then, Rockstar Games should address some of GTA Online's glaring issues to improve this offering's overall experience. Although the developer frequently drops background updates to fix bugs and glitches, more drastic changes need to be implemented to enhance the gameplay.

This will benefit not only those grinding the multiplayer while waiting for the sequel but also players on platforms on which the next title won't be released. With that said, here are five Grand Theft Auto Online issues that need to be addressed before Grand Theft Auto 6 Online is launched.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Performance on last-gen consoles and 4 other GTA Online issues that need to be addressed before GTA 6 Online releases

1) Multiplayer mode payouts

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto Online features countless Adversary Modes, Deathmatches, and Races that can be quite fun to play but offer atrocious payouts. In fact, even the recently introduced Drag Races pay terribly despite having a double money bonus active after the January 25, 2024, weekly update.

This is one of the biggest issues concerning the multiplayer and needs to be addressed as soon as possible, ideally before GTA 6 is released. The payouts should reward players better for their time and effort. This could also prompt gamers to engage more in multiplayer content rather than continuously grinding the same high-paying missions solo.

2) Vehicle prices

All types of vehicles are available in Grand Theft Auto Online, and they are possibly the most popular commodities to own. That said, even the most average ones cost millions of dollars. A good example of this is the recently added Declasse Park Ranger.

Nothing about this SUV stands out, but it costs nearly three million dollars. Even its Trade Price, which is supposed to be a discounted rate, is well over two million dollars. High-performance vehicles costing this much is somewhat justified, but cars like the Declasse Park Ranger being so expensive makes no sense.

3) Performance on last-gen consoles

Grand Theft Auto Online's performance has deteriorated on last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) over the last few years. The most likely reason for this is the fact that the amount of content in this game has grown exponentially with countless DLCs and updates; older systems can't handle them.

Since it is unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will come to the PS4 and Xbox One, drastic steps must be taken to increase the title's longevity on these systems. Sadly, this might mean discarding content, much like the removal of Rockstar Editor from GTA Online's last-gen version.

4) No search bar on automobile websites

Search bars shall be added to in-game websites (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Websites like Legendary Motorsport, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, as well as Warstock Cache and Carry sell vehicles in GTA Online. However, the amount of rides listed on these sites can make finding a particular vehicle take a long time.

Including a search bar on them can easily fix this issue. Additionally, not only should this be on Grand Theft Auto Online's vehicular websites, it should also be offered by GTA 6 Online from the get-go.

5) Fragile body armors

There are five types of body armor in Grand Theft Auto Online, ranging from Super Light to Super Heavy Armor. However, the fragility of these equipment makes them almost useless. Just a couple of shots from enemies can destroy even the strongest body armor, which makes no sense.

While the game posing a challenge is understandable, older Grand Theft Auto titles made armor more useful. Fixing this issue would make the multiplayer more enjoyable, and Rockstar should address it in a future GTA Online update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 Online will also suffer from such issues? Yes No 0 votes