5 types of race events GTA 6 Online should offer from the get-go

GTA 6 Online is yet to be officially announced, but fans still have high expectations from the upcoming title's unconfirmed multiplayer. For it to emerge as a true successor to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, it should feature race events from previous games and some brand-new ones. Not much is known about its gameplay mechanics as of writing, but it is expected to be revealed in 2024.

Until then, let's take a look at five amazing racing events that the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should offer from the get-go.

Boat Races and other racing events GTA 6 Online should offer from the very start

1) Drag Races

Drag Race debuted with the GTA Online weekly update on January 25, 2024, as part of The Chop Shop's drip-feed content. The event takes place on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County, taking participants through the various neighborhoods.

At the beginning of Drag Races, players must engage in a tire warm-up mini-game. A good burnout here results in more traction off the line. Additionally, a nitrous boost is made available for use temporarily, giving a major boost in speed.

While the formula is pretty straightforward, this event is fun to participate in. It should not only return in GTA 6 Online but should also be a part of it from the very beginning.

2) Formula One racing

Contrary to Drag Races that take place on the street, Formula One events involve specific vehicles and take place on professional tracks. Since one of the locations in GTA 6's map will be Vice City, which is based on Miami, Rockstar Games should add an iteration of the Miami Grand Prix to the game.

The inclusion of both Drag and Formula One races would let motorheads participate in whichever event they prefer. This could, as a result, contribute towards providing a much better player experience overall.

3) Boat races

Being set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is likely an iteration of Flordia, there should be a lot of water on GTA 6's map. This was also showcased in the first trailer that was released on December 5, 2023. Therefore, it is only logical that boat racing events should be present in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online from the get-go.

Missions involving boats were also included in Rockstar Games' 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Interestingly, GTA 6 leaks suggest that gyms, originally seen in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, might return in the next game as well.

4) Triathlons

Triathlons are intense multi-sport racing events featuring running, cycling, and swimming. This sport is one of GTA 5's features (in its story mode) and could be an incredibly fun multiplayer competition if included in the series' next installment.

Based on the trailer's footage, areas seemingly based on the Florida Everglades and the Flordia Keys will be a part of the sequel's map. These could act as challenging yet fun settings for this kind of competition, especially with wildlife such as alligators present in the open-world environment.

5) Drift Races

Drift Races were introduced with the GTA Online The Chop Shop update in December 2023. Participants are awarded Drift Points, and whoever ends up with the highest score wins. Drifting can be a complicated skill to learn, but it can be quite fun.

The player reception to Drift Races has also been positive, so Rockstar Games should definitely consider making it one of the racing events in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online right from the get-go.

