5 items spotted in GTA 6 leaks that might get cut in final version

The GTA 6 leaks provided insight into many fascinating new features that the upcoming game is expected to have. However, fans should keep in mind that leaked leaked gameplay footage was from an early build of the game and might not make it into the final version.

As per the leaked videos, Rockstar seemed to be trying out some ambitious new additions and improvements for GTA 6. This includes several new items, some of which are tied to completely new gameplay mechanics.

While we're hoping that all of these items make it to the final product, we've also made a list of things from the GTA 6 leaks that could get dropped during development.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 items from GTA 6 leaks that might get removed from final version

1) Duffel bag

Duffel bags have been featured in missions before (Image via Rockstar Games)

The duffel bag has been present since Grand Theft Auto IV but was limited to missions, the most memorable being the bank heist. You can't wear it on demand without mods. This is the same in GTA 5 and its online counterpart, where the duffel bag appears during heists, but not in regular gameplay.

The GTA 6 leaks suggest that the duffel bag might have more roles to play during normal gameplay. While we can only speculate, it might be related to carrying more weapons or items. However, if Rockstar discards the idea of limited-weapon carrying and reverts to the classic formula of carrying an entire arsenal, the duffel bag might get removed as a usable item.

2) Immobilizer Bypass

Per the GTA 6 leaks, the immobilizer bypass is a completely new item that will be used to break into luxury cars. Meanwhile, breaking into regular cars would require slim jims. However, this advanced carjacking system as depicted in the GTA 6 leaks, might change the fundamental aspect of Grand Theft Auto.

If Rockstar thinks this ambitious feature might be too much for most gamers, the immobilizer bypass could be removed. We're hoping that's not the case, as GTA Chinatown Wars showed how engaging such a mechanic can be.

3) Painkillers

Using painkillers to heal your character is a nostalgic throwback to Max Payne that veteran Rockstar fans would love to see in GTA 6. While this implies that you won't regenerate health automatically anymore, it also means that the game will be more challenging. So, if Rockstar decides that this would make the game too difficult for casual players, painkillers may be removed.

Besides, GTA Online already introduced inventory snacks that can restore your health at any time. Since they work just like painkillers did in the Max Payne franchise, this further works against the possibility of the upcoming title featuring painkillers.

4) Speargun

Speargun fishing might be a thing in GTA 6 (Image via Wikipedia)

One of the most interesting items seen in the GTA 6 leaks was the speargun. Although we don't know much about this weapon, it can be implied that there's going to be a speargun fishing mechanic in Grand Theft Auto 6. Fishing was one of the most relaxing and immersive mini-games in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it would be great if it's brought back in GTA 6.

Better yet, an innovative feature like speargun fishing will make the activity feel brand new. However, for whatever reason, if this feature ends up being too ambitious, an item like the speargun might be the first thing that ends up as removed content.

5) Pool cue

Veteran fans of the Grand Theft Auto series were probably happy to see the pool cue in the GTA 6 leaks. It can be assumed that pool is returning as a playable mini-game in Grand Theft Auto VI. Pool as an activity was first introduced in GTA San Andreas and returned in Grand Theft Auto 4, but was surprisingly missing from GTA 5.

So, if this feature is removed again, the pool cue is likely to be cut as well. After all, having a pool cue and not being able to play the game makes no sense.

