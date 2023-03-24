5 leaks that suggest GTA 6 map could be much bigger than Los Santos

With each passing day, fans are becoming increasingly eager to learn more about GTA 6 and its new map. Although Rockstar Games maintains complete secrecy over all aspects of the game, data leakers and insiders continue to reveal more information about the upcoming game's open world and activities.

Although players are anticipating a larger map than in previous games, both old and new leaks have suggested the same, making the community excited for the game's release. However, the gaming studio has yet to officially confirm the leaks, so fans are still skeptical.

This article contains five leaks that indicate a larger map in GTA 6 than in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why GTA 6 could have a bigger map than Grand Theft Auto 5

1) Vice City’s leaked map

Leaked Vice City map in comparison to the State of San Andreas (Image via Reddit: u/tusstaster)

On March 16, 2023, a Reddit user named tusstaster (Reddit: u/tusstaster) revealed a map comparison between Vice City and Los Santos. The user claimed that the leaked map is from GTA 6, and it contains a large amount of land mass, including lakes, swamps, mountains, and plain green areas.

While the Grand Theft Auto 5 map already feels very large, the leaked Vice City map appears more expansive, with multiple small and large islands. The Reddior also stated that Rockstar Games will expand the map even further to the north, making it the biggest map in the franchise.

2) Story Mode DLCs

Tez2’s post talking about Story Mode DLCs in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via GTA Forums)

On March 5, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, revealed that the gaming studio may cut day-one release content from the upcoming game and later release it as Story Mode DLCs. This implies that Rockstar will lock significant portions of the map and release them with DLCs.

If this is correct, players can expect a larger map once all DLCs are released and Rockstar unlocks all locked regions. Some fans are also anticipating a sizable map with the initial release itself.

3) Comparing the coordinates of the GTA 5 map and the leaked GTA 6 map

u/ChurchoofGTA's post comparing the coordinates of Grand Theft Auto 6's map and the State of San Andreas (Image via Reddit)

On October 9, 2022, a Redditor named u/ChurchoofGTA shared a graph comparing the leaked Vice City map to the map in Grand Theft Auto 5. While the latter only covers about half of the graph sheet, Vice City's location markers can be seen on both the left and bottom corners, indicating that it will be much larger than the current game.

Some fans also commented on the post that if the leaked map is already 1.5x bigger and will expand in the future, the final map will be massive compared to Los Santos.

4) Evolving maps in GTA 6 Online

As per recent leaks, the upcoming game will have a multiplayer mode with up to 32 players per session. Following the September 2022 leaks, many insiders revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have multiple locations spread across Latin America and the Carrebian Sea.

The community anticipates that Rockstar Games will include these locations in the multiplayer mode, further expanding the gameplay. Sophia, the female protagonist, is also of Latin descent, lending credence to the theory.

5) Plethora of “world activities”

KARIM @374_Karim



This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors. @videotech_ Just judging by the leaks alone, we have yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, a waffle house, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, etc.This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors. @videotech_ Just judging by the leaks alone, we have yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, a waffle house, restaurants, multiple nightclubs, etc. This came via the leaked videos & the files which mentioned these activities/interiors.

On February 13, 2023, a user named KARIM (Twitter/@374_Karim) stated that the leaked footage of the upcoming game reveals a variety of world activities such as yard sales, basketball, bowling, Pawn shops, gym, and many more.

In response, another user named Bibilo (Twitter/@Bibilo67081458) stated that the videos also showed events including a shark cage, backyard wrestling ring, satanist house, hunting, and many more. While the videos are from the pre-alpha stage, if Rockstar decides to continue with them, players can expect a massive open world in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Are you excited for the new Vice City map in GTA 6? Yes Not really 0 votes