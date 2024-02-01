5 least fan-favorite DLCs for GTA Online so far

Rockstar Games has rolled out many DLCs for GTA Online. While some of them were absolutely fantastic, others received a lot of hate from the community for several reasons. Rockstar Games generally introduces several new vehicles with new DLCs and fans judge these updates based on how good these cars are. This plays a big role in whether it will be a hit or a miss.

Now, it can be a little tricky to simply rank the worst DLCs in GTA Online. However, looking at the amount of content Rockstar Games added and removed with these updates helps to gain a better idea. On top of that, some of these DLCs introduced horrendous and overpowered vehicles to the game that players hate with all their might.

So, keeping all these things in mind, this article will list five of the worst and the most hated Grand Theft Auto Online DLCs so far. Make sure to stick around till the end.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

Five of the worst DLC that Rockstar Games rolled out for GTA Online

1) San Andreas Mercenaries

The Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Mercenaries DLC was released on June 13, 2023, and is one of the most unpopular updates of the game. While it did introduce several amazing vehicles, Rockstar Games' decision to remove tons of regular cars was met with heavy criticism from the fans.

On top of that, the studio made changes to the Cayo Perico Heist, making it relatively useless for solo players in the game. It was one of the best missions to make money in GTA Online, and players did not like the changes the developer made to it.

Several other additions, like the GTA+ exclusive Vinewood Garage, as well as the other missions, made it one of the worst updates in the game.

2) Arena War

If there's something more frustrating than looking for the GTA Online Gun Van location, it is finding other players for Arena War missions. This is another DLC that not many players are a fan of.

Not only did it fail to add anything significant to the game, but most of the vehicles introduced with this update were very expensive. To top it all off, most of the missions introduced during this DLC quickly became boring.

Most players return to the Arena War missions when Rockstar Games offers 2x or 3x cash and RP on these missions. However, this does not happen often, and hence, these game modes stay under dusty covers. Players would have liked it more if the developers put more effort behind the missions and kept the cost of vehicles and other things in check.

3) Smuggler's Run

Introduced to Grand Theft Auto Online in 2017 and is yet another least favorite DLC for many reasons. Now, the game has several amazing characters that fans would love to see in GTA 6 as well. However, Ron is not one of them, simply because of how annoying he is during the Smuggler's Run DLC.

On top of that, the Hangar business introduced with the update was not at all impressive. It required a lot of work, and the payout was not good at all. This becomes quite frustrating when one puts in so much time and effort into it for so little output.

4) Los Santos Tuners

While the Los Santos Tuners update was great for car enthusiasts of GTA Online, it was disliked by others for the lack of missions and heists that players could do through the Auto Shop. On top of that, the initial cost of setting up this business kept several of them away.

The Tuner upgrade on some cars worked quite well, while it was mediocre on others. This is another reason it did not receive much support from the Grand Theft Auto community.

5) Chop Shop

Chop Shop is the latest DLC that Rockstar Games has added to GTA Online. While it did bring Yusuf Amir and the Salvage Yard business to the multiplayer mode, the overall missions related to it are boring and repetitive.

This is a big reason most players consider them a waste of time and money. The payout for the Salvage Yard robberies isn't all that great but requires a lot of effort and time, which can be invested in some other business or activity.

