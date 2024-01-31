GTA Online Gun Van location today (January 31, 2024)

The Gun Van in GTA Online offers exciting weapons and great offers players like to use. However, this illegal weapon distribution vehicle keeps changing location every day, making it a little tricky to keep track of it. Well, considering the nature of this business, it makes sense that the old guy selling the merchandise needs to be careful. However, players can find it frustrating to locate the Gun Van on the vast map.

Since there will be a new update tomorrow, February 1, 2024, today serves as the last day players can get amazing discounts on certain weapons, including a whopping 30% off on the Rail Gun. So, it is not surprising that many players are trying to locate the Gun Van in GTA Online.

Luckily, we know where the van is hiding and how to easily reach it. So, stick around and find the location before the vehicle moves to its next destination.

GTA Online Gun Van can be located at Magellan Ave, San Andreas, on January 31, 2024

This is where players can find the Gun Van today (Image via Rockstar Games)

As most players know, the Gun van icon does not show up on the GTA Online map until players are in proximity of the vehicle. So, anyone looking to get a discount on some of the best weapons in the game should head over to Magellan Ave, San Andreas. The Gun Van icon will also pop up when they visit the Del Perro Beach, Vespucci area and travel on the Magellan Avenue street.

As you can see in the image above, the vehicle is parked at a hidden location, and you will need to get inside the streets to locate it. It is also worth noting that the old man keeps the Gun Van's doors closed until players are near it. He also makes a comment asking players if they are alone and if they were followed, further confirming the illegal nature of his business.

Here is a list of the current discounts that players can get today. These will reset, and new weapons will be on offer at the Gun Van with the next GTA Online weekly update:

Railgun - 30%

30% Assault SMG - 10%

10% Knuckle Duster - 10%

10% Stun Gun - 10%

10% Unholy Hellbringer - 10%

10% SMG - 10%

10% Pump Shotgun - 10%

10% Molotov Cocktails - 10%

10% Grenades - 10%

10% Super Light Armor - 10%

10% Light Armor - 10%

10% Standard Armor - 10%

10% Heavy Armor - 10%

10% Super Heavy Armor - 10%

Gun Van is the best place to purchase some amazing weapons in the game. Each GTA Online weekly update brings new stock with various lucrative discounts to attract players. So, anyone running low on cash and looking to purchase things for a discounted price should look for this vehicle in the game.

This is also the last chance to get other benefits from the current GTA Online weekly update, as Rockstar Games will roll out a new update tomorrow, and the current rewards will be over. So, utilize the few hours that are left and purchase properties and vehicles at good prices.

In other news, a new leak regarding GTA 6 trailer 2 has surfaced online, gaining traction and attention from fans and the Grand Theft Auto community.

