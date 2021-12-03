5 main takeaways from this week’s GTA Online update

Every Thursday is a new week of minor GTA Online updates.
This week focuses heavily on Gunrunning features. Some attention is given to Los Santos Tuner's content, but it's otherwise a standard week as far as GTA Online updates go.
It follows the typical format of:
- Some missions give double or triple cash and RP
- Free clothing
- Prize Ride Challenge reward
- The vehicle on the Diamond Casino podium
- Various discounts
However, some parts are more notable for players to know.
Five things that are happening with GTA Online's update this week
5) The Emperor Vectre is this week's Prize Ride Challenge
Prize Ride Challenges are a way for players to get specific vehicles for free. This week, they have the opportunity to win the Emperor Vectre. Normally, it would cost players $1,785,000 (or $1,338,750 at its trade price).
It's a Tuner and a Sports vehicle in GTA Online. Players need to complete the Prize Ride Challenges to get it for free; it's not automatically given to players for doing nothing.
4) 3x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Series
Content from the old Gunrunning update is getting plenty of love in this recent update. This time, Bunker Series missions give players triple the amount of cash and RP. These are the following missions that benefit from it:
- Bunker - Every Bullet Counts
- Bunker - Juggernaut
- Bunker - Kill Quota
- Bunker - Resurrection
- Bunker - Slasher
- Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part
- Bunker - Trading Places
These variations occur in a Bunker, so GTA Online players should keep that in mind. Still, a triple cash and RP reward might incentivize some players to check out these old adversary missions.
This bonus lasts until December 13, 2021.
3) 2x Rep on all Car Meet Races
If GTA Online players want to grind their LS Car Meet Reputation, then this week is rather generous toward them. The following race types receive double the amount of reputation:
- Pursuits
- Sprints
- Street Races
The LS Car Meet has plenty of noteworthy rewards locked behind the Reputation system, so new players should take advantage of it. Remember, it's better to rank high to earn more reputation!
2) Bunker and MOC Discounts
40% off for anything in GTA Online can save players thousands to millions of dollars. In this case, the following items are on a discount:
- All Bunkers
- All Bunker Upgrades and Modifications
- Mobile Operations Center
- Mobile Operations Center's Upgrades and Modifications
For example, the most expensive Bunker costs typically $2,375,000. Having 40% off of it would lower the price to $1,425,000. If the player buys everything on this list, then they can easily save a few million GTA$.
1) Gunrunning Sell Missions
GTA Online updates tend to give some mission bonus cash and RP. This week, it's all about the Gunrunning Sell Missions. Hence, it will be an excellent moneymaker for some players (especially those who play with friends).
It's worth noting that this bonus is an extra 50% GTA$ and RP. Players seeking to maximize their profits should buy all of the relevant upgrades for their Bunker beforehand. Otherwise, that extra 50% cash won't be as impressive.
Plus, the Bunker upgrades are on discount for this week.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
Q. Which GTA Online update did you like better?
Gunrunning
Los Santos Tuners