5 main takeaways from this week’s GTA Online update

Every Thursday is a new week of minor GTA Online updates.

This week focuses heavily on Gunrunning features. Some attention is given to Los Santos Tuner's content, but it's otherwise a standard week as far as GTA Online updates go.

It follows the typical format of:

Some missions give double or triple cash and RP

Free clothing

Prize Ride Challenge reward

The vehicle on the Diamond Casino podium

Various discounts

However, some parts are more notable for players to know.

Five things that are happening with GTA Online's update this week

5) The Emperor Vectre is this week's Prize Ride Challenge

The Emperor Vectre (Image via Rockstar Games)

Prize Ride Challenges are a way for players to get specific vehicles for free. This week, they have the opportunity to win the Emperor Vectre. Normally, it would cost players $1,785,000 (or $1,338,750 at its trade price).

It's a Tuner and a Sports vehicle in GTA Online. Players need to complete the Prize Ride Challenges to get it for free; it's not automatically given to players for doing nothing.

4) 3x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Series

One of many Gunrunning-related content to be featured this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Content from the old Gunrunning update is getting plenty of love in this recent update. This time, Bunker Series missions give players triple the amount of cash and RP. These are the following missions that benefit from it:

Bunker - Every Bullet Counts

Bunker - Juggernaut

Bunker - Kill Quota

Bunker - Resurrection

Bunker - Slasher

Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part

Bunker - Trading Places

These variations occur in a Bunker, so GTA Online players should keep that in mind. Still, a triple cash and RP reward might incentivize some players to check out these old adversary missions.

This bonus lasts until December 13, 2021.

3) 2x Rep on all Car Meet Races

This week's updates also include some Los Santos Tuners content (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA Online players want to grind their LS Car Meet Reputation, then this week is rather generous toward them. The following race types receive double the amount of reputation:

Pursuits

Sprints

Street Races

The LS Car Meet has plenty of noteworthy rewards locked behind the Reputation system, so new players should take advantage of it. Remember, it's better to rank high to earn more reputation!

2) Bunker and MOC Discounts

Bunkers are one of the best properties to own in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

40% off for anything in GTA Online can save players thousands to millions of dollars. In this case, the following items are on a discount:

All Bunkers

All Bunker Upgrades and Modifications

Mobile Operations Center

Mobile Operations Center's Upgrades and Modifications

For example, the most expensive Bunker costs typically $2,375,000. Having 40% off of it would lower the price to $1,425,000. If the player buys everything on this list, then they can easily save a few million GTA$.

1) Gunrunning Sell Missions

The banner page for this week's GTA Online updates (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online updates tend to give some mission bonus cash and RP. This week, it's all about the Gunrunning Sell Missions. Hence, it will be an excellent moneymaker for some players (especially those who play with friends).

It's worth noting that this bonus is an extra 50% GTA$ and RP. Players seeking to maximize their profits should buy all of the relevant upgrades for their Bunker beforehand. Otherwise, that extra 50% cash won't be as impressive.

Plus, the Bunker upgrades are on discount for this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

