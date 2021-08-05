5 memorable characters that debuted in GTA Online

There are a good amount of new and unique characters that are both exclusive to GTA Online and are memorable enough for fans to care about them.

GTA Online isn't just a continuation of GTA 5. It has its own unique story full of memorable characters (many of which debut in this game). This game has lasted nearly a decade now, and it doesn't seem like it's going to stop anytime soon. Fortunately, this means that GTA Online has introduced a good amount of new characters that have captured the player's attention when they debuted.

It should be noted that this article was written when the Los Santos Tuners update was the most recent one. Any new characters that debut afterward won't be included here.

Five of GTA Online's most memorable characters

#5 - Clifford

Clifford is an AI neural network (Image via GTA Wiki)

An AI neural network is as strange of a character concept as they come in GTA Online. However, Clifford also wishes to exterminate all humans, including his master, Avon Hertz.

Predictably, the GTA Online protagonist stops this dangerous plan by destroying Clifford's data. Avon still has a backup that can "revive" Clifford around his neck, but the player kills him too.

Clifford thinks very lowly of human beings. It's a very childish AI with a massive ego, and it's fortunate that the GTA Online protagonist stopped it in time.

#4 - KDJ "Moodymann"

KDJ is also known as Moodymann (Image via GTA Wiki)

Kenny Dixon Jr. is a real-life DJ who has quite a memorable role in GTA Online. He had an incredibly minor role in the Cayo Perico Heist, but most GTA Online fans will remember him for what he does in the Los Santos Tuners update.

Unfortunately for KDJ, many GTA Online fans remember him for being annoying, particularly because of how he and Sessanta treat the player. Still, it's a memorable role, and he plays a significant storyline role in it.

#3 - Agatha Baker

Agatha Baker, as she appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ms. Baker often delegates several missions to the player in order to not be seen doing the crimes, herself. Aside from that, she plays a significant role in several Diamond Casino & Resort activities and is at a crossroads with the Duggan Crime Family.

She's professional and isn't like the average criminal that most players have come across in GTA Online. It also helps that she's not annoying and she is appreciative of most of the work that the protagonist does for her.

#2 - Juan Strickler "El Rubio"

El Rubio (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist's main antagonist is appropriately interesting given the occasion. He's a ruthless drug kingpin that makes it very easy for the player to feel happy for the upcoming heist.

He's a two-faced criminal that can easily don a pleasant philanthropist persona and then be a frightening man in the next moment. Surprisingly, the player doesn't kill him, so it's always possible that one can see El Rubio in the future.

#1 - Pavel

In some ways, Pavel is like a living meme in the same vein that Big Smoke was. He's a Russian sailor that lives in the Kosatka, and he helps the GTA Online protagonist throughout the Cayo Perico Heist.

Of course, it's his funny quotes that endear him to the player. A useful ally that's loyal to the protagonist is as easy of a reason to make him popular as any other.

Plus, GTA Online has numerous annoying characters like Lester who call the player every few minutes, so it's refreshing to see a character as chill as Pavel.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

