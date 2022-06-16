5 of the most memorable missions in GTA 5

GTA 5 is still a highly relevant game nearly a decade after its launch, offering both old and new generations of gamers the chance to experience its memorable missions even today. More often than not, a lot of these missions tend to be memorable either because they're controversial or because they are super fun from start to finish.

Everybody will have their personal preferences regarding their favorite missions, but this article will focus on the ones that most people agree are worthy of being in the top five.

Five of the most iconic missions from GTA 5 players are unlikely to forget anytime soon

5) The Big Score

As far as individual heists go, The Big Score is the most profitable mission in all of GTA 5. Naturally, that also makes it one of the most memorable for some players because they can make up to $35 million per protagonist on this heist. It also helps that this is the final heist in a game full of other memorable heists.

This GTA 5 heist finale is more action-packed compared to most other missions in the game, which helps it stand out. One could even argue that it's better than most other games' climaxes, especially since there is so much going on.

4) Mr. Philips

Mr. Philips is highly memorable in GTA 5 for several reasons. For starters, it reintroduces Trevor Philips to the player, allowing them to play as the final protagonist. Second and most importantly, Trevor kills Johnny Klebitz in this mission. The death scene was particularly hated by GTA 4 fans, as they witnessed how far a previous protagonist has fallen. Johnny Klebitz got cheated on, verbally humiliated, and beaten to death by Trevor Philips.

That series of events was far more embarrassing for Johnny's fans than when Victor Vance fans saw him get gunned down in a game even before he became a protagonist.

It's easy to say that Johnny Klebitz had the worst fate out of any protagonist in the series. It makes playing The Lost & Damned feel pointless, considering that players know that the protagonist is going to be able to stand up for himself in the future.

3) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

It would be nearly impossible to tell a player prior to GTA 5's release that a mission involving a protagonist attempting yoga would be one of the most memorable parts of the game. As silly as it sounds, Did Somebody Say Yoga? frustrated many impatient gamers who couldn't follow basic rhythm prompts.

Struggling with one mission is one thing, but failing at something as mundane as yoga is pretty hilarious. Successfully completing Did Somebody Say Yoga? unlocks yoga as a minigame for Michael to partake in, although it's sadly not a useful feature to use.

Players who beat this mission will find it pretty forgettable from a gameplay standpoint. However, it still has important storyline implications that further demonstrate how split the De Santa family is at this point in the story.

2) The Third Way

Final missions in video games tend to be among the most exciting and memorable. It's no different with GTA 5, where the canon ending (The Third Way) concludes the game's story in a satisfying and meaningful way. There are two other endings that the player could choose from, but they're shorter and leave a few plot holes to be criticized.

In The Third Way, the three protagonists unite to defeat all of their major enemies:

Stretch

Steve Haines

Wei Cheng

Devin Weston

None of those enemies are dealt with in the other two missions. Plus, it can almost feel a little sad to beat GTA 5, as there aren't many other storyline activities to do afterward.

1) By the Book

As far as controversial GTA 5 missions go, there isn't anything more infamous than By the Book. It got some bad publicity in classic Grand Theft Auto fashion, so it's worth checking out what made it so memorable (perhaps for the wrong reasons).

There is only one aspect of this mission that made it so memorable, and it's not hard to figure out what it was. Essentially, Trevor Philips has to torture a man to get answers regarding a target that Michael has to kill. Considering how normalized killing another human being is in this series, it should be evident that it's the torture part that people find most uncomfortable.

It's a fairly extensive torture sequence, as Trevor is capable of:

Electrocuting Kerimov

Pulling out Kerimov's teeth

Physically hitting Kerimov

Waterboarding Kerimov

It's not as controversial today as it was back in the game's early days but its infamy definitely makes it among the most memorable missions in all of GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

