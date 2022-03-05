5 most memorable missions from the GTA franchise

The GTA franchise has created hundreds of missions for its games over the past 25 years. It would be difficult for any one fan to recall every single mission from each game, but it is certain that many were epic and timeless.

When considering the best missions in the GTA franchise, it is important to note that each game has its own merrits and best missions.

This article will talk about 5 of the most memorable missions found in the GTA franchise.

Countless memorable missions in the GTA franchise

The video above showcases 20 missions from the GTA franchise that are truly unforgettable.

Below is a list of five of the most memorable missions over all of the 3D GTA games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5. The Exchange (GTA 3)

The final mission of GTA 3, like most of the finales in the GTA franchise games, has to be one of the most memorable missions. GTA 3 was the first 3D GTA game created by Rockstar and many of the missions are very memorable.

This mission brings GTA 3 to an explosive end, and it has also been considered the most difficult mission in the game. The mission sees Claude fighting his way through dozens of heavily armed cartel members to take out Catalina and save Maria. It is almost like a GTA action movie.

4. Keep Your Friends Close (GTA Vice City)

This mission is one of the best in the GTA franchise as it is such a huge moment in the game. It is also extra memorable because it is inspired by the final scene of the movie Scarface, where the protagonist must fight off heavily armed invading enemies from the top of his mansion's grand staircase.

It wasn't just the movie-like style of the mission, but the fact that it was when Tommy was double-crossed by Lance Vance. GTA fans will not forget such a betrayal. Therefore, it will always be one of the most memorable missions in the series.

3. End Of The Line (GTA San Adreas)

Another final mission to secure a spot on this list is from GTA San Andreas. This game has one of the best storylines and possesses the most missions compared to any of the games in the franchise. It is heavily inspired by the ghetto movies of the 90s.

This last mission is almost like a movie of its own. CJ finally confronts Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny, and a huge gunfight and chase ensues. GTA fans will never forget the scene of Tenpenny dying after the fire engine he was riding crashed on Grove Street.

2. The Big Score (GTA 5)

The Big Score is the final heist in GTA 5 story mode that Michael, Franklin and Trevor conduct together. This mission is as action-packed as a Michael Bay movie and sees all three protagonists stealing gold worth millions of dollars from the Union Depository.

The majority of the mission is an adrenaline-fueled fight to escape as gamers guide the characters to safety after the biggest heist of their careers. The chase involved an underground escape through the sewers, some extreme chopper deliveries, and dropping the gold onto a moving train.

1. Diamond Casino Heist (GTA Online)

GTA Online gives players a separate universe from GTA 5, and it feels like a completely different edition of the game altogether. The best thing about GTA Online is the freedom that gamers have in deciding what missions or challenges to take part in. Out of the several missions that it offers, one of the most popular missions of all time has to be the Diamond Casino Heist.

This mission allows a player to team up with three other players to pull off an outlandish heist in a variety of ways. As seen in the video above, GTA Online fans are sometimes able to steal diamonds from the casino and earn millions of dollars. This mission is yet another reason why this is one of the best missions in the GTA franchise.

Edited by Mayank Shete