5 misconceptions about GTA Online that new fans might have

Veteran GTA Online players know that these misconceptions are false, but new players still have these pre-conceived notions all the same.

Everybody has a misconception about a game they love to play. Of course, new players are the most likely to make misconceptions, and GTA Online is full of misconceptions. There's always a misconception somewhere, whether it's something technical about the game's features or something more subjective like how to advance in the metagame.

There's often a right way and a wrong way to play GTA Online from an efficiency standpoint. However, not all misconceptions stem from this school of thought. Some misconceptions are thanks to the pre-conceived notions players obtained from playing countless other online games.

5 misconceptions new players sometimes make about GTA Online

#5 - Having mods for GTA 5 will get a player banned in GTA Online

Players won't get banned in GTA Online just for playing GTA 5 with mods. Unless they're trying to use those mods in some way in GTA Online, modding the base game of GTA 5 is perfectly fine as of right now. Anything a player does to the base game of GTA 5 won't affect them if they play GTA Online with those mods disabled.

Disabling mods is surprisingly easy, so new players shouldn't fear getting banned for no reason. As long as they're competent and don't try to use the mods when playing GTA Online, everything should be fine for them.

Of course, not all mods for GTA 5 would even work in GTA Online, given the minor differences between the two games.

#4 - A sports car is a great first purchase

The Itali RSX is a good car, but not as one's first major purchase (Image via GTA Wiki)

While fast vehicles are fun to mess around with in GTA Online, they're never an essential vehicle to get as one's first vehicle, except if they're weaponized or armored. A fast car that costs millions of dollars that is neither a weaponized nor an armored vehicle is a terrible use of one's money regarding their first major purchase in GTA Online.

For starters, these types of vehicles are outclassed by several other vehicles in freemode and in various missions. Although they're fast, they won't help a player get past hordes of enemies (some of which will have top-tier aiming). As a result, these types of fun vehicles are purchased after a player buys the more efficient vehicles.

A player who buys something fancy like an Itali RSX as their first major purchase won't automatically lose at everything they do in GTA Online, but it will set them back financially for a while.

#3 - More expensive purchases are always better than cheaper ones

More expensive items aren't always better than cheaper alternatives (Image via GTA Wiki)

On a similar note, more expensive purchases are not always better than cheaper alternatives. The most infamous example is the Luxor Deluxe. It's worth $10,000,000, which is more than double nearly every other vehicle in GTA Online. One would think it would have to be good somewhere, but it simply isn't.

This school of thought also extends to other purchases a player can make in GTA Online. For example, property locations are important, but the more expensive locations aren't necessarily better than the cheaper alternatives.

For instance, many players are fine with paying $1,000,000 for the Maze Bank West office instead of spending $4,000,000 for the Maze Bank Tower office, as the two differences in location are negligible for its extra cost. That's not to say cheaper items are always better than expensive ones, but new players should always do their research before buying something expensive in GTA Online.

#2 - There's crossplay in GTA Online

There is no crossplay between these two systems for GTA Online (Image via Rubberlesque)

For one reason or another, the question of "is there crossplay in GTA Online" is one of the most popular search results for GTA Online nearly every day. Unfortunately, not every GTA Online player does their research on the subject, resulting in some new players being confused as to why they can't play with their friends on another platform.

As of right now, there is no crossplay between platforms in GTA Online. This question will likely continue as one of the most searched phrases associated with GTA Online, but it's better for new players to find this out early before fully committing to a game they can't play with their friends.

#1 - Getting money in GTA Online is hard

It's easier to get loads of cash now more than ever in GTA Online. Having Twitch Prime guarantees that a GTA Online player can easily get $1,000,000 plus some other freebies every month. However, that isn't the only way for players to acquire a lot of money in GTA Online.

It is worth noting that money isn't as valuable as it used to be in GTA Online, hence Rockstar likes to give more opportunities to earn a lot of cash these days. Something like the Cayo Perico Heist would be considered unthinkable back in the day, especially for how easy it is.

Players can make millions as long as they're competent enough to grind out the heist. Unlike other heists, the Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo, so there's no excuse of other players messing it up for those that wish to grind it.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.