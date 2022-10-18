Rockstar Games' GTA series has given players plenty of memorable games so far, with the old games termed "classic" by fans. GTA 5 and Online continue to bring in new players, with the enhanced versions in the new consoles making the two look even better. Players have also been impatient for the upcoming game.

Players are expecting great things from GTA 6 even though it has not yet been officially announced by Rockstar. While some are hopeful that they will not include filler missions, others are hoping for better weapons and more options to explore the wider map.

This article aims to list five of the most sought-after improvements by fans that need to be introduced in the upcoming game in the series.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any order

GTA 6 wishlist includes several improvements suggested by fans

1) Improved graphics

GTA 5 came out nine years ago and the game didn't pack the tech that new games these days are made with, like compatibility to ray-tracing and higher resolution support. Modders have even made old games look much better than the recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Bringing the latest and greatest to the next game in the series is almost certainly expected, and players will have to wait to see how good the locations around the entire map will look. If they look as good as the modders have made the old games look, the game will attract a lot of new players.

2) A more explorable map

Grand Theft Auto games are known to have an expansive map for players to explore and they have only gotten better with each iteration. GTA 5 also has limited accessible areas around the map. Modders to the rescue in this case too, opening doors to a lot of areas which surprised fans when they found quite a lot of detail inside.

Players wondered why Rockstar didn't open up the doors when the interiors contained details like art, stairs, and other elements. Mods make these areas accessible, revealing interiors and more options to explore, which fans now hope to explore further in the upcoming game.

3) Better character customization options

Character customizations are very limited in the game with few options available in terms of default styles. While there are mods that add skins and styles from NPCs that players can use in the game, players are also hopeful of getting more such options in the next game by default.

Giving players more liberty to customize their characters the way they'd like by bringing in real-life aspects can not only make things unique to players but also please them.

4) Better vehicle controls

Modders have something for every game and GTA 5 wasn't an exception as there were mods for almost every element in the game. Some mods allow players to bring in new vehicles to the game and even add better vehicle controls. These are mods that fans liked a lot and are now expected to see in GTA 6 by default.

One of the comments in the video above:

"I personally think this should be default in game."

It's possible to customize cars and other vehicles in every game in the series, but only to an extent. So, players are hopeful that an expansive set of options will be included to customize and control all aspects of every available vehicle.

5) More interesting side missions

Optional side missions have been as important in past games in the GTA series as the main missions. Missions like paramedics, vigilantes, and firefighter are still memorable among players. GTA 5 had a lot of these optional missions, which allowed players to earn a steady income while also being entertaining.

Paramedics and Fire Fighter jobs might not return in the future, but Vigilante missions might just make a comeback with added elements to make it interesting. If Rockstar takes the time to resolve all glitches with side missions, players will be delighted to have them back in the upcoming game.

