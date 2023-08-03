5 must-have safehouse mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year. The game is credited for having a plethora of features, but fans have complained about the lack of some important ones such as the ability to buy safehouses. Although players have a variety of safehouses to choose from in its Online Mode, Rockstar Games has not provided this luxury in the Story Mode.

Fortunately, members of the title's community have come up with mods that fix this issue to a great extent. In this article, we will take a closer look at five must-have safehouse mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Trevor's Log House and 4 more must-have safehouse mods for GTA 5 in 2023

1) Galileo Michael Mansion

Michael De Santa is arguably GTA 5's main lead character out of the three protagonists. He resides with his family in Rockford Hills, a posh neighborhood in Los Santos. However, his safehouse has somewhat lost its charm over the years.

This issue can be resolved by installing the Galileo Michael Mansion mod, which provides Michael with a brand new luxurious safehouse right next to the Galileo Observatory. It has multiple floors, swimming pools, helipads, and various other state of the art amenities.

It is the perfect place for Michael to reside in after successfully robbing the Union Depository. The game's other two leads, Trevor and Franklin, can also be found in the safehouse. The Galileo Michael Mansion mod was released in 2016 and has been created by mixtro.

2) Custom Safehouse - Armed

The Custom Safehouse - Armed mod, designed by Captain Chandler AKA Ellcrys, is a sprawling property that is basically a fortress. As its name states, this modded safehouse is populated by armed guards and security systems.

However, that doesn't compromise with its lavish interiors. The property is situated on top of a hill, which makes for picturesque views. This allows players to distract themselves from all the chaos that is the core of any game in the series.

There is ample parking space all over the safehouse, and the list even includes landing spots for aircraft such as helicopters and fighter jets added in GTA 5 by Rockstar Games.

3) Trevor's Log House

Trevor Phillips has, by far, the most scruffy safehouse out of all main characters in Grand Theft Auto games. By the end of GTA 5's campaign, he makes enough money to acquire a much better replacement. While that doesn't happen officially, the Trevor's Log House mod goes in this direction to a great degree.

Upon installation, this mod, designed by Dusted, replaces Trevor's trailer with a sprawling wooden mansion. It has multiple floors, a heist planning room, and beautiful interiors. The mod creator has also included a lower quality variant for low-end PCs.

4) Safehouse Reloaded

Whether GTA 6 will have multiple purchasable properties is unknown at the moment, but that feature can be brought to the current game via the Safehouse Reloaded mod. Installing it adds several new purchasable safehouses in the Story Mode.

These differ in size, style, and location, and are marked on the map with a blue safehouse icon. The Safehouse Reloaded mod, created by HKH191, was first made available in August 2018 and received multiple updates till August 2022.

5) Home Ownership V

The Home Ownership V mod, designed by M8T, also adds many purchasable safehouses to Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode with varying interiors. Players also get the option to set a spawn location, shower, sit on sofas, and lay down on beds. In fact, the mod's description also states that players can live in North Yankton.

Interestingly, the latest GTA Online weekly update has put a 40% discount on all GTA Online apartments through August 9, 2023. Therefore, players can acquire new properties in the Story Mode as well as the Online Mode.

