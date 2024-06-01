5 new Mercedes Benz cars we'd like to see in GTA 6

Mercedes Benz cars are typically associated with luxury. They have inspired many cars seen in Grand Theft Auto titles and could do the same for some rides in GTA 6. Notably, the upcoming game's first trailer has shown many cars that will be returning from previous titles, especially GTA Online where Mercedes Benz cars are usually manufactured by the fictional brand Benefactor.

However, along with these returning cars, it would be great to see some fresh additions to the catalog. Here is a list of five new Mercedes Benz cars that we'd like to see in GTA 6.

Note - None of the cars mentioned in this list have been confirmed to appear in GTA 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Mercedes Benz C112 and 4 other Mercedes Benz cars that we'd like to see in GTA 6

1) Mercedes Benz EQS

Trending

Here's what the EQS sedan looks like (Image via X/@MercedesBenzUSA)

The Mercedes Benz EQS is an all-electric sedan boasting a sleek exterior adorned with stylish rims, a sizeable grill up front, and unique tail lamps featuring a 3D helix design. These attributes could make an EQS-inspired car one of the best-looking vehicles in GTA 6.

Additionally, Mercedes Benz EQS' highly luxurious interior design could make driving a treat if the first-person camera mode from GTA 5 returns as one of the features in GTA 6.

2) Mercedes Benz GLA

The new Mercedez Benz GLA could be a neat addition to SUVs in GTA 6 (Image via mercedes-benz.co.in)

SUVs are also expected to be among the vehicles in GTA 6. GTA Online has featured a few Mercedes Benz cars from this category already, so, a fresh addition to the series could be the new Mercedes Benz GLA, whose simple and clean exterior design could make for a captivating SUV in the upcoming release.

Rockstar Games could make the car offer decent performance and its capacity would act as a bonus for GTA 6 story (and possibly even online) missions involving multiple characters.

3) Mercedes Benz C112

Expand Tweet

Vintage cars are also quite popular among Grand Theft Auto fans and Rockstar Games has provided them with some notable options such as the Grotti Cheetah Classic that was spotted in the GTA 6 trailer.

An interesting addition to the list of vintage cars in the series' next entry could be the Mercedes Benz C112 concept car. It is a two-door vehicle with gullwing doors that might emerge as a great option for players looking for high performance with a classic sports car look in GTA 6.

4) Mercedes Benz AMG GT 63 SE

The AMG GT 63 SE could be as a popular four-door car in GTA 6 if added (Image via mercedes-benz.co.in)

While the C112 would be a good option for fans of vintage cars, those wishing for modern high-performance Mercedes Benz cars in GTA 6 may find the Mercedes Benz AMG GT 63 SE a fine choice.

One look at it is enough to understand why it deserves a place among the vehicles in GTA 6. Furthermore, since this is a Mercedes Benz AMG car (AMG being the brand's division for high-performance vehicles) the GT 63 SE could offer a high top speed and fast acceleration if it gets added to the game.

5) Mercedez Benz Vision Maybach 6

Here's a look at the Vision Maybach 6 (Image via mercedes-benz.com)

The final entry on the list of Mercedes Benz cars that we'd like to see in GTA 6 is the Vision Maybach 6. Its incredibly clean build featuring a curved and lengthy front and rear exudes class and luxury. The vehicle's extremely slender headlights, big front grille, and long tail-light bar add a touch of simple, yet sleek, detailing.

Needless to say, a car based on the Vision Maybach 6 would be perfect for those who wish to live a life of luxury in GTA 6 and explore Vice City as well as other areas of Leonida in GTA 6's map in style.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback