5 most popular GTA 5 mods used by streamers

GTA 5 is one of the best games to stream because players can take endless trips to Los Santos, where they always find something new, more entertaining about the sprawling city. This factor heightens significantly when different mods are in use.

Mods allow players to experiment with the virtual world and leave spectators in awe. Streamers do one heck of a job adding new dimensions to GTA 5 and turning the old game into a unique experience. Sometimes the game feels alien to many who have engaged with it in the past.

This article dives into the five best mods used by GTA 5 streamers.

Streamer-favorite mods for GTA 5 that change the dimension of the game

#5 Simple Zombies

Nothing sells better than a bunch of undead revenants looking for human flesh. This mod turns GTA 5, an action-packed adventure, into a land of horror and a game of survival.

While there are many zombie games out there, watching Franklin, Michael and Trevor face otherworldly creatures instead of underworld foes is highly entertaining. No wonder it's such a popular trend among GTA 5 streamers.

#4 Superhero Mods

The experience of watching GTA 5 turn into a Marvel-inspired universe is unmatched. The superhero mod brings the iconic charm of comic-book characters to life. They wreck chaos in Los Santos, a city that is no stranger to anarchy. GTA 5 streamers use this mod to amplify the entertainment factor of the game. Judging by how much fans love it, it works.

#3 LSPD First Response

While the underworld is full of delightful surprises and exciting adventures, the right side of the fence is not as dull as one might imagine, at least not in GTA 5. Here, even the most boring concepts, when mixed with the robust nature of the game, become addictive.

LSPD First response is a mod that allows players to become a cop. It is one of the most popular mods used by GTA 5 streamers.

#2 Chaos Mod

As if GTA 5 wasn't chaotic enough, this mod allows streamers to wreak havoc in the city. Streamers ask players to vote and come up with creative ways to keep audiences engaged. This mod is also known for mimicking the unbridled chaos of San Andreas and Vice City.

#1 Scene Director

GTA 5 streamers often use scene directors to shake things up a little by changing featured actors, lightning effects, and more. While the directory of GTA 5 is perfect as it is, it doesn't hurt to experiment a little and come up with new ways to create content. That's precisely what this GTA 5 mod is for.