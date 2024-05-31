5 real-life cars that GTA Online fans want to see in Los Santos

Rockstar Games has added countless cars in GTA Online over the years and is expected to add more through future DLCs. In fact, a new fictional supercar, the Overflod Pipistrello, is set to debut as part of the Summer Update 2024. However, there are certain real-life vehicles that fans of the game want to see added to Grand Theft Auto Online's vehicular catalog at some point.

Reddit user u/RubysRendition recently suggested one such car that could make an appearance in the title and asked others what automobiles they'd like to see in the game. Several people responded to the post with pictures of vehicles they'd like to appear in Los Santos, five of which will be covered in this article.

Dodge Viper ACR Extreme and 4 other real-life cars that GTA Online fans want to see in Los Santos

1) 1971 Mustang Fastback

As mentioned by u/RubysRendition, the 1971 Mustang Fastback is a sleek vintage ride that could be a great addition to the Muscle Cars in GTA Online. Notably, the Vapid Dominator GTT and Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic are two in-game cars that look a bit similar.

Therefore, anyone interested in owning a ride like the 1971 Mustang Fastback can consider purchasing it. That said, it should be noted that the Rapid GT Classic is a vehicle that was removed from the game and only becomes available occasionally now.

2) Reliant Robin

Some fans would like to see this unique three-wheeler in Los Santos (Image via Reddit: u/Popular_Zucchini585)

Reliant Robin could be one of the most unique cars in GTA Online if it ever gets added. Unlike most rides, it boasts three wheels in a tricycle-like formation (two at the back and one in front) in addition to a fairly small body. While maintaining balance might emerge as an issue for the car, driving it could be a little fun.

The BF Raptor was one vehicle that could provide a similar experience as driving the Reliant Robin, but it has also been removed. Hence, those interested must wait for it to be available again.

3) Dodge Viper ACR Extreme

Quite a few would like to see a Dodge Viper ACR Extreme-inspired Banshee (Image via Reddit: u/bawzdeepinyaa)

The Dodge Viper ACR Extreme is a stylish real-life sports car that Reddit user u/bawzdeepinyaa suggests could act as the inspiration for a new Bravado Banshee variant. The latter has been in many GTA titles and was also spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer.

Although it is quite a popular ride among GTA Online fans, the series could do with a new variant, and the ACR Extreme looks like the right fit to base it on.

4) Kei Truck

Sports and supercars are among the most popular types of vehicles in GTA Online. However, quite a few seem to want Rockstar Games to add the Kei Truck to the game, judging by the upvotes on the suggestion above.

It may not be viable for competitions or certain PvE and PvP scenarios, but may prove to be a fun ride for occasions such as general free-roaming.

5) Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Some fans want the addition of the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione (Image via Reddit: u/Arayhthemusicchick)

One glance at the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione is enough to determine why it deserves a place in GTA Online's vehicular catalog. Its stylish design, rivaling some of the best Benefactor cars, would help in making a statement on the streets of Los Santos. Moreover, it could offer appreciable performance as well.

Additionally, Rockstar could make the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione compatible with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating to ensure it's an overall great ride. That being said, if the car doesn't see the light of day in Los Santos, it should at least debut in the GTA series with Grand Theft Auto 6.

