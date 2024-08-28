5 reasons to avoid GTA Online Shark Cards in 2024

The GTA Online Shark Cards are among the most argued things in the game, and many players want them gone for good. However, a significant portion of players still buy them, giving Rockstar Games all the reasons to continue selling them. While the Shark Cards were teased in Grand Theft Auto 4, they became fully available for purchase with the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online in 2013.

Nonetheless, this article lists five reasons why players should avoid buying GTA Online Shark Cards in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why you should not purchase GTA Online Shark Cards in 2024

1) It ruins the grinding aspect of the game

A screenshot of the Megalodon Shark Card in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cash Cards in Grand Theft Auto Online give instant cash, allowing you to purchase anything within the budget. It is an easy money method where you can spend real-life money to get in-game cash. However, because of this, players lose the motivation to grind various missions and businesses in the game.

Those who purchase GTA Online Shark Cards frequently are more inclined to get the in-game cash easily than to spend hours to get it as a reward. Therefore, hardcore Grand Theft Auto fans should avoid this easy method to keep the true spirit of the game alive.

2) The cash rewards are very low

Buying GTA Online Shark Cards sounds compelling on paper. However, Rockstar Games offers very low rewards in return. The following are the Shark Cards and the amount they offer in-game:

Tiger Shark - $250,000

Bull Shark - $600,000

Great White Shark - $1,500,000

Whale Shark - $4,250,000

Megalodon Shark - $10,000,000

With the first three GTA Online Shark Cards, you won’t even be able to buy most of the new cars in the game released with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. In that case, spending real-life money to buy in-game money is almost pointless.

3) Making money is relatively easy now

Throughout the years, Rockstar Games has made making money in Grand Theft Auto Online comparatively easier than before. Most jobs now pay a decent amount of money and you can touch the million-dollar mark within a day if you grind for a few hours. The missions are also intriguing, keeping you entertained while offering various rewards.

In such instances, opting for the GTA Online Shark Cards seems like a poor choice as other players can also get to your financial level pretty soon. Moreover, they will gain more experience and level up quickly as the missions offer RP as well.

4) Shark Cards can make the gameplay boring

One of the main goals of playing the game in 2024 is to grind for money and buy the desired things. However, getting GTA Online Shark Cards removes the first step and allows you to buy things instantly. While it may sound good on paper, in reality getting everything easily will make the gameplay boring.

Therefore, whether you play Grand Theft Auto Online solo or with friends, you should avoid the Shark Cards so that you have a purpose and motivation to keep coming back to the game.

5) Rockstar charges too much for them

GTA Online Shark Cards are too expensive and offer less in return (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games charges unreasonable amount of rates for different GTA Online Shark Cards. On top of that, the return values are also low to justify the prices. The following are the real-life price and the in-game cash you get in return:

$4.99 - $250,000 in-game

$9.99 - $600,000 in-game

$19.99 - $1,500,000 in-game

$49.99 - $4,250,000 in-game

$99.99 - $10,000,000 in-game

It is worth noting that you can buy three copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC for $100. Moreover, buying Shark Cards frequently can also hamper you financially.

