5 reasons to own Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update is here and it has introduced a new vehicle on the Diamond Casino and Resort podium. It is none other than the Benefactor Schlagen GT, which was added to the game with the Arena Wars update back in 2019. Although this car costs over a million dollars, it features a luxurious build along with an admirable performance, making it a fantastic choice even today.

Therefore, even if players fail to win it by spinning the Lucky Wheel this week, they can consider purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport. With that said, here are five reasons to own the Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online in 2023.

Excellent top speed and 4 more reasons to own the Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online in 2023

1) Imposing design

The Benefactor Schlagen GT's design in GTA Online is an impressive combination of the Mercedes-AMG GT and the BMW Z4. It boasts an elongated front end that features stylish headlights and grilles, which give this vehicle a somewhat menacing look.

The cabin, despite having space for only two people, is spacious and sumptuous. The Schlagen GT's two doors have inward bends and exit vents followed by a pretty compact rear end. This aerodynamic build helps this car in performing incredibly well, rendering it a reliable option in the game to this day.

2) Excellent top speed

Speed is one of the most important aspects of any sports car, and the Benefactor Schlagen GT does not come up short in this department. According to performance tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322, the Schlagen GT's in-game top speed is 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h.

This lands it at the 16th spot out of the 104 sports cars in GTA Online, which signifies that the Schlagen GT is useful in a variety of situations. Whether it is going from one place to another quickly or participating in multiplayer races, players can depend on this ride without worrying.

3) Quick acceleration

While featuring a high top speed is crucial for sports cars, another important factor is how long it takes to hit that mark. This is decided by how fast a vehicle accelerates. Fortunately, the Schlagen GT does well in this area as well. Its acceleration has been rated 92.50 out of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website, which is pretty impressive.

There is even scope for further enhancements via customization. For this, players can equip this car with upgrades such as Turbo Tuning, EMS or Transmission upgrades at Los Santos Customs or other vehicle workshops.

4) Great handling

Players can only get the best out of any car when they can keep it under control. There are many rides in the game that, although fast, spin out of control while making sharp turns. This luckily isn't much of an issue with the Benefactor Schlagen GT in GTA Online.

Rockstar has also given it a perfect score of 100 under the handling category on its official website. Interestingly, the Schlagen GT's Rear-Wheel-Drive layout allows it to drift; however, that can feel a little restrictive with the standard tires. This can be fixed to some extent by installing Low Grip Tires in it from the LS Car Meet.

5) Tons of customization

Vehicle customization is a highly popular activity among GTA Online players in 2023. The more options a car has, the more it can be suited to its owner's liking. The Benefactor Schlagen GT has 24 customization categories, including the performance enhancements mentioned earlier.

These modifications, such as custom grilles, exhausts, skirts, spoilers, liveries, and more, can be applied at Los Santos Customs. The cost of customizing it completely is an estimated $396,650.

Since the latest GTA Online weekly update has made it this week's Podium Vehicle, players have an opportunity to save a lot of money and only invest in getting the best out of this ride.

